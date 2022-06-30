ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri frogging season begins tonight

By Monica Ryan
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yb9fl_0gR5KHVz00

ST. LOUIS – A different type of hunting season begins Thursday night in Missouri. It’s the search for frogs!

The hunting season for bullfrogs and green frogs starts at sunset and runs through Halloween. The daily limit is eight frogs of each species.

The Missouri Department of Conservation said frogging is a fun and exciting way to discover nature this summer. Adults do need either a fishing permit or a small-game hunting permit before they hop to hunting. Children 15 and under and Missouri residents age 65 and older are not required to have a permit.

Those using a fishing permit may take frogs by hand, hand net, atlatl, gig, bow, trotline, throwline, limb line, bank line, jug line, snagging, snaring, grabbing, or pole-and-line.

With a small-game hunting permit, frogs may be harvested using a .22-caliber or smaller rimfire rifle or pistol, pellet gun, atlatl, bow, crossbow, or by hand or hand net. The use of artificial light is permitted when frogging.

Click here to get a Missouri hunting or fishing license.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 2

Related
suntimesnews.com

COVID-19 numbers continue to climb in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to climb in the state of Missouri. The CDC reports the number of new confirmed and probable cases in Missouri for the past seven days was 12,174 up 1,617 or 15 percent more than the previous week’s increase.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
kttn.com

Drought conditions continue to expand across Missouri

Multiple counties on either side of the Missouri River are listed as abnormally dry in this week’s drought monitor map. The map was updated Thursday, June 30, 2022, and is based on conditions as of Tuesday. Sixty-one percent of the state is described as abnormally dry which is the initial stage of drought. That’s an increase from last week when it was 29%. The new map shows nine percent of Missouri, an area in the southeast, to be moderately dry.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frogs#Frogging#Hunting#Fishing License#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Louis#Nexstar Media Inc
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle Southern Missouri near New Madrid, Home of Violent 1811 Quake

Two earthquakes struck southern Missouri today, including one near New Madrid, home of a violent string of earthquakes that struck the United States in 1811 and 1812 and reversed the direction of water flowing down the Mississippi River. Fortunately, today’s earthquakes were relatively weak, with only a dozen reports of shaking received by USGS. However, today’s two earthquakes are among 20 that have hit the region in the last 30 days.
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

Missouri Has Many Small Towns. These Could Be 13 Of The Best

Not that long ago, I wrote an article about a small town in Missouri that had been named one of the best in the nation to visit. That small town was called Ste. Genevieve and if you missed that article you can read it HERE. Now we know that the Show Me State has a lot of wonderful small towns. Could these be 13 of the best? Perhaps. It is up for debate. How many of these town have you been to? For the purpose of this list, the town must have a population of about 20,000 or less.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Sports
Missouri Independent

Missouri doctors fear vague emergency exception to abortion ban puts patients at risk

Some Missouri medical providers are fearful that patients with high-risk pregnancies will face delayed care in life-threatening situations because doctors fear prosecution under Missouri’s newly-enacted abortion ban. “I’m following the rules that are made by people that have no understanding of medicine and science, and that’s extremely, extremely dangerous,” said Iman Alsaden, a doctor and […] The post Missouri doctors fear vague emergency exception to abortion ban puts patients at risk appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Small earthquake reported in southeast Missouri

A magnitude 2.6 earthquake was recorded in southeast Missouri Saturday afternoon. According to the US Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was about 7 miles southwest of Williamsville and 48 miles west of Sikeston. According to the USGS, a quake of 2.5 is the threshold of humans...
SIKESTON, MO
voiceofmuscatine.com

Corn tar spot confirmed in central Iowa

The corn disease tar spot has been confirmed in central Iowa. Iowa State University Extension plant pathologist Alison Robertson says the detection occurred June 29th in a seed company plot in Marshall County. “And it was confirmed in an industry plant disease clinic on the morning of the 30th.”. She...
IOWA STATE
FOX 2

FOX 2

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy