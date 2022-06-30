ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Police: Treasure Island a Bad Idea for Fireworks Watching

By Bay City News
NBC Bay Area
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Francisco Police Department is advising fireworks lovers to steer clear of Treasure Island on the Fourth of July. "Treasure Island for viewing the fireworks? Think...

www.nbcbayarea.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFist

Saturday Links: SF Couple Fined Over $1.5K for Parking in Their Own Driveway

A San Francisco couple that's been parking in their own driveway for almost four decades was recently fined over $1.5K by the City for doing so. Judy and Ed Craine, who have lived at their Noe Valley residence for 36 years, were recently cited by the San Francisco Planning Department for violating a code section banning vehicles in a setback in front of a house — even if it isn't blocking a sidewalk; the couple is now parking on the street and other neighbors allegedly received the same citation. [ABC7]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Vandal Smashes Car Windows Along Block in San Francisco

Residents living along San Francisco’s Lake Street said Saturday that their cars were recently vandalized. Most of the damage happened on one block Friday afternoon, on the north side of Lake Street between 17th and 18th avenues. Richie Greenburg posted the video of the aftermath on Twitter after seeing...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

String of East Bay sideshows lead to 100mph police chase

CONCORD, Calif. - Up to 100 drivers participated in sideshow activity in Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill and Concord Friday night, according to Claycord.com. Concord police and CHP said they stayed busy most of the night working to stop the sideshows. Drivers allegedly split up to confuse police, and occasionally threw rocks and bottles at authorities.
CONCORD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

74-year-old Willie Ridley dead after a wreck in Fremont (Fremont, CA)

74-year-old Willie Ridley dead after a wreck in Fremont (Fremont, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 74-year-old Willie Ridley, of Hayward, as the man who lost his life after a traffic collision on June 18 in Fremont. The authorities actively responded to the area of Paseo Padre Parkway near Puttenham Way after getting reports of a multi-vehicle accident at 9:08 a.m. that day [...]
FREMONT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireworks Show
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: 140 pounds of meth seized in big drug bust

Happy Birthday: The Novato Police Department wished a happy birthday to K9 Rookie, who has been with the force since 2018 and helped take a bite out of crime. Arson: Novato Police Officers investigated a series of commercial burglaries, vandalism incidents, and arson on Roblar Drive and Ignacio Blvd. On a Saturday, around 5:44 a.m., officers responded to a report of a fire inside a business on Roblar Drive. Novato Fire personnel determined that the fire incident was arson related and ignited intentionally. The building’s fire sprinkler system was activated due to the fire. During a building search, a second area was located that had been burned but was extinguished. During the fire investigation, NPD Officers learned two SMART Train buildings were vandalized on Roblar Drive.
NOVATO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police make arrest in Bayview District homicide

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police have arrested a man on suspicion of the shooting death of another on Friday in the Bayview.Robert Malachi Barton, 33, of SF, was arrested at approximately 12:30 p.m. after a search warrant was issued for his residence on Espanola Street and tactical teams arrived, police said.The shooting occurred July 1 at approximately 11:55 p.m. in the 1600 block of Shafter Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 38-year-old male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He later succumbed to his injuries.Police said that an initial investigation determined that the victim had allegedly been involved in a dispute with the suspect which had escalated.This remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bone-dry Santa Clara County on high alert for illegal fireworks

SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- With the extremely dry conditions this Fourth of July holiday weekend, authorities are on high alert. All fireworks are illegal in Santa Clara County and officers will be out in full force to catch violators.Every wildfire season, Stephen Johnson is on alert. He lives in San Jose just a few blocks away from the very dry Santa Teresa Hills."During the season, every couple of weeks, we smell a grass fire and will wonder where it's coming from depending on which way the wind is blowing and I think, about four years ago or so right along...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WGAU

Coyote spotted roaming the streets of downtown San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — It seems to be summer vacation for San Francisco's coyotes, as one was spotted ditching the woods and taking to the city's streets for a downtown stroll. The coyote was captured on video in the city’s Laurel Heights neighborhood by Christian Calderon, who saw the animal on Euclid Avenue near Iris Avenue, according to ABC News affiliate, KGO.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

La Niña brings glut of anchovies to Bay Area waters, SF streets

By Lauren TomsSAN FRANCISCO -- An abundance of anchovies are taking over the coastline as their population blooms. Some have been found a way from the water and on city streets in San Francisco.Fish are quite literally falling from the sky in Outer Sunset. That's because coastal sea birds have more anchovies than they know what to do with. Birds appear to be scooping up the extra fish and dropping them inland, causing it to rain anchovies."Never ever have I heard of something like this," San Francisco resident Stephanie Ernst Scott told KPIX 5. "It normally rains water, not fish!"Reports...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: 1 person dies after vessels collide near Angel Island in San Francisco Bay

SAN FRANCISCO BAY -- The U.S. Coast Guard and SFPD are investigating a collision between two vessels in San Francisco Bay off of Angel Island Thursday afternoon that threw one person into the water who later died, police said.Authorities said the collision between the two vessels involved a sailboat with four people aboard and a 25-foot powered center-console vessel with one person was reported to the Coast Guard at around 2:09 p.m. just off of Angel Island. The SFPD Marine Unit also responded to the area. The person on the center-console vessel fell into water and was rescued by people on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in violent robbery caught on camera in S.F. Sunset District

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco released photos of a suspect in a May 28 robbery in a plea to the public to help identify him.Officers responded to a 2:59 p.m. report of the robbery in the 2100 block of Taraval Street in the city's Sunset District.Upon arrival, officers found a 47-year-old victim injured who was later taken to a hospital with serious injuries.The victim told police that the suspect had entered the store, purchased an item and left. The suspect then reentered the store and took a car battery and tried to run past the cash registers.The victim told police he confronted the suspect as he ran toward the front door, but was shoved to the ground by the suspect as he left the store.Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, standing about 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighing about 170 pounds with wavy dark hair.Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact the department via its 24-hour-tip line at (415) 575-4444, or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Marin County sheriff oversight recommended by grand jury

MARIN CO., Calif. (BCN) — A civil grand jury in Marin County has recommended that the county create a sheriff’s office oversight board after what it describes as a “strained” and distrustful relationship between law enforcement and residents in Marin City. The report, entitled “Sheriff Oversight: The Time is Now” was released on June 15 […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy