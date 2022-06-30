ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Woman visiting Florida prison brings baby, cocaine and heroin

By Rachel Paik
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman attempted to smuggle two pounds of drugs into a Florida prison, officials said. 44-year-old Melissa Webster of Tallahassee brought her infant grandchild, and 100 grams of cocaine and heroin to a DeSoto Correctional...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 4

Barbara McMahon
2d ago

Are you serious? Granny do you not have any brains? Why did you do this to your granbabie. Your a disgrace.... Stay in jail sweetie. I hope someone checks out the rest of the family before this child is given back. This makes me sick.

Reply(1)
5
