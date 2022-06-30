Pearl Harbor sailor to be buried in Gloster

GLOSTER, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A Mississippi sailor, who died during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, is set to be buried after being accounted for in 2021.

Seaman 1st Class John R. Melton, 23, of Liberty, died in a Japanese aircraft attack while aboard the battleship USS West Virginia. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 106 crewmen.

Following the attack, Navy crews recovered at least 66 deceased crewmen from the ship. Those who couldn’t be identified, including Melton, were labeled as “unknowns” and buried at the National Cemetery of the Pacific (also known as “Punchbowl”) in Honolulu.

After an analysis of his remains, scientists were able to identify Melton in 2021.

He will return home to be buried at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery in Gloster on Saturday, July 9. The cemetery is located at 3005 Mount Pleasant Road.

