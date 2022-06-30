ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

One person killed in Independence house fire

By Heidi Schmidt, Sean McDowell
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HmtjI_0gR5Itgf00

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A man is dead after a fire in Independence late Thursday morning.

Investigators said a resident called 911 around noon to report a fire at a neighbor’s home just south of Highway 24 and North Blue Mills Road.

As one person called for help, other neighbors ran toward the fire.

“He was asking for help. My husband went in there to help him and to see if they could get him out of there, but the fire was already all over the house. There was smoke all over the house,” Viviana Huerta, neighbor, said.

Widow files first wrongful death lawsuit in Missouri Amtrak train crash

Huerta said there was already too much smoke, and they couldn’t reach the man.

Fire crews arrived and pulled the victim out of the home. They began life-saving measures, but investigators said the victim died of his injuries at the scene.

Firefighters reported seeing smoke coming from the house as they arrived in the area.

The fire is now under control, and the department said it is beginning its investigation into how the fire started.

