Nassau County beaches have long been a source of beauty and enjoyment, drawing thousands of visitors per year. The Board strives to ensure that Nassau County beaches remain pristine. By collection of the Tourist Development Tax by lodging establishments on Amelia Island, the County is able to fund 100% of beach cleaning efforts. These efforts including removal of trash and debris from both City and County beaches, emptying of all trashcans along the beach, removal of trash and debris from all beach front parks, and cleaning of all beach front park restrooms. In 2021, the beach contractor removed approximately 100 tons of trash and debris from City and County beaches, beach access areas, and parking lots.

NASSAU COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO