Full Hall County press conference on human remains found | Victim sketch released

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager was shot and killed Friday night at an apartment complex in DeKalb County, police say. Officers were called to the Avondale Townhomes on Holcombe Rd. near Redan Rd. just after 10 p.m. on Friday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
GRAYSON, Ga. — Gwinnett police have removed four dogs, arrested two people and issued around 70 citations to a home on Tullifenney Court -- and they say they're not done yet. On Wednesday, officers with Gwinnett County Police Department served a search warrant at a home that was the...
(Cleveland)- White County’s new Fire Service Chief Mike LeFevre was administered his oath of office Wednesday. White County Public Safety Director David Murphy said prior to the ceremony at the White County Emergency Operations Center that it’s their goal to give recognition to the staff for what they do.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are asking the public for help locating a suspect in connection to the shooting death of 22-year-old Michael Ezzard Jr. on May 16. Just before 10 p.m., a surveillance video captured a man walking up to Michael in the Five Points Shopping Center on Roswell Street in northwest Atlanta.
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A search at a home where a double shooting took place this week in Gwinnett County led to two arrests and dozens of citations. Gwinnett County police issued a warrant at 1376 Tullifenney Court in Grayson on Wednesday. Days earlier, police responded to an argument between two groups at the home that ended up with two people shot.
The search for the parents of a 10-year-old girl killed in a house fire Easter morning ended in White County Wednesday. Law enforcement arrested 47-year-old William Linn McCue and 38-year-old Carina Wisniewski McCue after tracking them to the Appalachian Trail. “Our Fugitive Unit conducted a two-month search leading them to...
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify the suspect in a theft case that took place off Gaines Ferry Road at Van Pugh Park South in Flowery Branch. According to authorities, a paddle board was stolen off the top of someone’s vehicle that...
ATLANTA — In a second blockbuster ruling overturning a high-profile metro Atlanta murder conviction this month, the Georgia Supreme Court on Thursday granted a new trial to Tex McIver. McIver, a prominent metro Atlanta attorney, was convicted in 2018 in the shooting death of his wife Diane two years...
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A toddler was found abandoned in a car on Interstate 20 in DeKalb County, according to police. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. DeKalb police said they found the child at about 5:30 p.m. Friday. Police said the car was empty...
As Americans flock to purchase fireworks and use them to celebrate Independence Day, local officials and authorities are urging residents to follow local noise ordinances and safety guidelines. In Gwinnett County, residents can legally set off fireworks on Sunday, July 3, and Monday, July 4, between the hours of 10...
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police on Friday released the 911 call from an incident earlier this week when a body was found in Peachtree Creek in an upscale Buckhead neighborhood. Police said units responded to a location on Brookdale Drive NW not far from the creek around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A former Georgia school superintendent and his wife have been indicted on racketeering and theft charges after prosecutors said they stole more than $100,000 in cash from a gun range they co-owned. Carlton and Cindy Wilson were arrested in April after the sheriff’s office executed...
BLAKELY, Ga. (WDHN) — The two suspects that police say were involved in a Blakley shooting in late May have been arrested. Jadrian Sol and Christian Gray were arrested Thursday morning in Fulton County, Georgia, according to Blakely Police Department. Sol and Gray were wanted in connection with the...
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A pregnant woman and her unborn child have died after being hit and killed earlier this week, according to her friends. Sajida Hussaini, a 34-year-old Afghan refugee and mother of five, was crossing a Gwinnett County street with her 9-year-old son earlier this week when she was hit by a car. Hussaini was also six months pregnant.
Community transmission of COVID-19 among young people from pre-school through undergraduate college age is high and increasing for every age category: pre-school, public school-aged and undergraduate college age in both Cobb County and statewide. The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19...
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Another relative of a Fulton County inmate describes sending cash to the jail in order to try to prevent their loved one from getting attacked. It is one more example of a reported extortion scheme carried out by violent inmates who may be gang members. The...
WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A substitute teacher has been indicted on two felony counts for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl in the middle of a classroom, records show. The teen's family is upset it took two years for charges to be filed, adding the school never made other parents aware of the accusations in the meantime.
WALTON COUNTY, GA (June 28, 2022) – Walton County Fire Rescue reported at 4:44 p.m. that it was on the scene of a 2-vehicle crash on Highway 78 at Youth-Monroe Road. WCSO Assistant Chief Craig League said injuries are reported. “One lane (of Highway) 78 eastbound and one lane...
Dawson County Fire and Emergency Services has suspended the search of a man who went missing on June 24 near Amicalola Falls State Park. Sidiki “Prince” Kebe, 21, was last seen on June 24 near Ga. 52. Kebe is approximately 5’9,” weighs 170 pounds and has braces.
