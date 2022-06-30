Full Hall County press conference on human remains found | Victim sketch released

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A pregnant woman and her unborn child have died after being hit and killed earlier this week, according to her friends. Sajida Hussaini, a 34-year-old Afghan refugee and mother of five, was crossing a Gwinnett County street with her 9-year-old son earlier this week when she was hit by a car. Hussaini was also six months pregnant.

