Hall County, GA

Full Hall County press conference on human remains found | Victim sketch released

WXIA 11 Alive
 3 days ago

nowhabersham.com

Well-known gospel singer now leads White County Fire Department

(Cleveland)- White County’s new Fire Service Chief Mike LeFevre was administered his oath of office Wednesday. White County Public Safety Director David Murphy said prior to the ceremony at the White County Emergency Operations Center that it’s their goal to give recognition to the staff for what they do.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 arrested, dogs taken from Gwinnett home where police have been called out to 65 times

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A search at a home where a double shooting took place this week in Gwinnett County led to two arrests and dozens of citations. Gwinnett County police issued a warrant at 1376 Tullifenney Court in Grayson on Wednesday. Days earlier, police responded to an argument between two groups at the home that ended up with two people shot.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Read the full 97-page ruling | Tex McIver murder conviction overturned

ATLANTA — In a second blockbuster ruling overturning a high-profile metro Atlanta murder conviction this month, the Georgia Supreme Court on Thursday granted a new trial to Tex McIver. McIver, a prominent metro Atlanta attorney, was convicted in 2018 in the shooting death of his wife Diane two years...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

911 call released after body found in Peachtree Creek in Buckhead

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police on Friday released the 911 call from an incident earlier this week when a body was found in Peachtree Creek in an upscale Buckhead neighborhood. Police said units responded to a location on Brookdale Drive NW not far from the creek around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.
ATLANTA, GA
wdhn.com

Blakely shooting suspects arrested in north Georgia

BLAKELY, Ga. (WDHN) — The two suspects that police say were involved in a Blakley shooting in late May have been arrested. Jadrian Sol and Christian Gray were arrested Thursday morning in Fulton County, Georgia, according to Blakely Police Department. Sol and Gray were wanted in connection with the...
BLAKELY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID transmission among pre-school and school-aged young people in both Cobb County and statewide high and increasing

Community transmission of COVID-19 among young people from pre-school through undergraduate college age is high and increasing for every age category: pre-school, public school-aged and undergraduate college age in both Cobb County and statewide. The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19...
COBB COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Dawson County Fire and EMS suspends search for missing man

Dawson County Fire and Emergency Services has suspended the search of a man who went missing on June 24 near Amicalola Falls State Park. Sidiki “Prince” Kebe, 21, was last seen on June 24 near Ga. 52. Kebe is approximately 5’9,” weighs 170 pounds and has braces.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA

