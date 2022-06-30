Happy 300th Birthday to Prairie du Rocher

ST. LOUIS – It’s the season to do a refresh that will leaving you feeling better on the inside and out. Seeing more wrinkles or just look tired? There’s an easy fix. The people at True Earth Plexaderm have a solution to ease the lines around the eyes, forehead, cheeks, lips and neck. There’s no more reason to be self-conscience about your appearance. Treat yourself to a summertime spruce up. Try Plexaderm and see the results for yourself. You can try Plexaderm today for just $14.95 with no automatic shipping by visiting PlexadermTrial.com or call 1-800-732-0852.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO