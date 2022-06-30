ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

GBI asks for public’s help to identify woman found dead in wooded area near Lake Lanier

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify the remains of a woman found in Flowery Branch on June 20.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released a sketch of the victim, who was found in a wooded area along Paradise Point Road near Lake Lanier.

They’ve also released a sketch of a person of interest in the case, a man they say was seen on surveillance video in the area around the same time.

Investigators said the victim is in her late 20s or 30s and of mixed race. They say she had brightly-polished pink, sparkly nails at the time of her death.

“It looks to be some type of manicured nail,” an investigator said. “If someone sees that, they could possibly identify what type of work was done.”

Investigators released surveillance images of the man walking in the area a few days before the woman’s body was found.

Investigators are also asking if anyone recognizes a late-model grey SUV that the person of interest was driving. But authorities are holding some information close to the vest.

“The investigation is at a very critical phase right now,” Lt. Scalia with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said. “I don’t want to taint anything further. I got to be careful not to identify any witnesses at this point.”

Forensic testing is currently underway to determine the victim’s identity and cause of death.

19-year-old arrested for shooting death of Atlanta businessman Atlanta police have arrested the man they say is responsible for the shooting death of a local businessman, Desmond Key.

