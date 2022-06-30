ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Third monkeypox case reported in Ohio

By WHIO Staff
 2 days ago
Monkeypox vaccines FILE PHOTO: This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. (AP)

CLEVELAND — Health officials have reported that a third person has been diagnosed with monkeypox in Ohio and the CDC’s website is also showing that Ohio has three confirmed cases.

CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland is reporting that the newest patient is a Cleveland resident but no other information has been released.

The Cleveland Department of Public Health is working with the Ohio Department of Health and the CDC to investigate this latest case, WOIO reports.

According to health officials, the person has had very limited contact with other people in the past 21 days and health officials are reaching out to anyone that may have been exposed to the patient with instructions on how to monitor themselves with symptoms, according to WOIO.

The first monkeypox case in Ohio was announced on June 13 and ODH Health Director, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, said that person had been isolated but would not confirm where the person lives.

The second case was announced Tuesday, June 28. According our news partners at WBNS, the reported case involves a 48-year-old man living the Columbus area. Health officials said he’s currently isolated.

On Saturday, the World Health Organization said the monkeypox outbreak in more than 50 countries should be closely monitored, but does not warrant being declared a global health emergency.

