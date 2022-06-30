ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Can't Get into Noma? Go Grab a Beer at Their Old Location Instead

By Mike Pomranz
Food & Wine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoma is one of the world's most discussed and acclaimed restaurants – and getting a table isn't easy. When reservation blocks are opened, they're often announced like rock concerts. Attempting to use their online booking system otherwise can feel futile. And even if you do get the opportunity to dine, the...

www.foodandwine.com

Comments / 0

