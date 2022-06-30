ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge temporarily halts Florida’s 15-week abortion ban, says it's unconstitutional

By Renzo Downey
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA state judge has found Florida’s 15-week abortion ban unconstitutional and will issue an order halting the law. Judge John Cooper’s ruling Thursday is a preliminary win for abortion rights advocates, who sought to stop the Republican-backed law (HB 5) before it takes effect at midnight. Cooper plans to issue a...

MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
Vice

An Abortion Ban Just Got Blocked in Texas

Some clinics will now resume abortions in Texas again, according to the ACLU. A state court on Tuesday temporarily blocked the enforcement of an abortion ban, making Texas at least the second state to see abortions start again after Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. In the days...
TEXAS STATE
WebMD

Florida Judge Rules State Abortion Law Unconstitutional

Abortion ban is unconstitutional and said he intends to block the law next week, according to The Associated Press. The ban went into effect on Friday. But Second Judicial Circuit Court Judge John Cooper said he would issue a temporary injunction in the coming days that would allow abortion in Florida to resume and remain legal until 24 weeks into pregnancy.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Enormous Rat-Sized Snails Force Entire Florida Town Into Quarantine

Florida residents must watch out for rat-sized, eight-inch-long snails that have invaded the New Port Richey area of Pasco County. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) has placed a quarantine on the area since the snails carry rat lungworm, a parasite known to cause meningitis in humans and animals. This quarantine does not keep residents from moving outside of the affected zone. But they can not move plants, soil, yard waste, debris, compost, and building materials.
FLORIDA STATE
Thrillist

Hang Out in Florida’s Most LGBTQIA+ Friendly Small Town

If you were asked to point to South Florida’s premier gayborhood on a map, where would your finger land? Key West? South Beach? Though they’re both technically island cities with a longstanding reputation for inclusiveness, there’s only one “Island City” in our book: Wilton Manors. While this picturesque pocket of Greater Fort Lauderdale is completely encircled by water—hence its official nickname—the surrounding canals don’t double as a moat-like barrier to protect its denizens from the outside world. Nope, not in Wilton Manors. This one of the most welcoming, open-minded communities in the country—and it’s been like that for decades. Wilton Manors was the first municipality in the state to elect an all-LGBTQIA+ city commission. There are also more same-sex couples that reside here than anywhere else in the United States (besides Provincetown, Massachusetts). But this year, as Wilton Manors celebrates 75 years of being a safe space for all identities, creeds, and cultures, it’s apparent that out-and-proud Floridians and their allies are still facing an uphill climb in securing equal rights. So, cruise up the coast—during Pride Month or any other time of the year—and you’ll discover why this wee island community is unlike any other in Florida or the rest of the US.
FLORIDA STATE
International Business Times

U.S. Supreme Court Throws Out Rulings That Invalidated Abortion Laws

The U.S. Supreme Court, in the aftermath of its decision last week to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide, on Thursday threw out lower court rulings that invalidated three abortion laws at the state level. All three laws - from Arizona, Arkansas and Indiana -...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

DeSantis vows to appeal abortion ruling up to Florida Supreme Court

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pledged Thursday to appeal a court ruling that temporarily blocks the state's 15-week abortion ban from taking effect. As the judge's ruling is just the first in what is expected to be a lengthy court battle, DeSantis's office said he will appeal the decision until it reaches the Florida Supreme Court to "reverse its existing precedent regarding Florida’s right to privacy," according to Politico.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida says Ben & Jerry's change 'step in right direction'

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis and state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis praised Ben & Jerry's parent company for a decision that will allow sales of ice cream in Israel. But that doesn't mean Florida will immediately return to investing or contracting with the parent company, Unilever, and its subsidiaries. Over the objection of Ben & Jerry's, Unilever on Tuesday announced an agreement that will lead to Avi Zinger, an Israeli manufacturer and distributor of the brand, selling ice cream independently under the product's Hebrew and Arabic names in Israel and the West Bank. \DeSantis said in a Twitter post that the move...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Gov. Kristi Noem says she won't let 'a tragic situation perpetuate another tragedy' when asked if a 10-year-old who got pregnant through rape should have to give birth in South Dakota after its trigger law went into effect with Roe overturn

Kristi Noem said Sunday that she won't let 'the tragedy' of children getting pregnant through rape lead to another tragedy in her state by allowing cases like these to lead to abortion. 'Every single life is precious,' the GOP South Dakota governor told CNN's Dana Bash when asked if a...
POLITICS
hotnewhiphop.com

Texas Enforces Ancient Abortion Law After Roe V. Wade Decision

On June 24, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade in a landmark decision, revoking women of the nearly 50-year-old right to choose. The decision has garnered emotional reactions on both sides of the debate, and now many states are left in turmoil, scrambling to either cement abortions as state law or to outlaw the practice altogether.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Texas Supreme Court blocks order that resumed abortions

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Supreme Court has blocked a lower court order that had allowed clinics in the state to continue performing abortions even after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned it’s landmark 1973 ruling that confirmed a constitutional right to abortion. It was not immediately clear whether...
TEXAS STATE
The Daily South

11 Major Mistakes to Avoid on a Florida Vacation, According to a Longtime Floridian

If there's any state whose reputation precedes it, perhaps it's Florida. And while you might think you know our beaches, theme parks and all the family fun that awaits around every corner here, there's always another surprise in store in this state known for outdoor adventures, watery escapades and cool little beach towns you can enjoy all year long.
FLORIDA STATE

