SLIDE INTO SUMMER

Teased and delayed ad nauseam for the better part of the last year, the Air Jordan 4 “Infrared” finally releases for the whole family tomorrow, June 15th. Far from being an original colorway of Tinker Hatfield’s second-ever design for the Air Jordan line, the upcoming retro follows a similar color-blocking to the widely-beloved “Green Glow” offering from August 2013. Shades of “Dark Grey” and “Cement Grey” take over the majority of the pair’s upper and sole unit, with the titular “Infrared 23” tone animating eye-stays, branding and inner-lining, tread pods underfoot. All together, the aforementioned components help further expand the Jordan 4‘s already-robust catalog, especially what’s offered in Grade School, Preschool and Toddler sizing.
