SLIDE INTO SUMMER

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom algae to the streets. Introduced back in 2019, the adidas Yeezy Foam Runner has since become one of the sub-label’s most popular creations, boasting a design that was unlike anything the line-up had seen prior. The brain child of Steven Smith and Ye himself, the shoe has released in a...

sneakernews.com

sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 97 Goes Wild With A Leopard Tongue And Reptilian Mudguard

The Nike Air Max 97‘s 25th anniversary celebration has countless sneaker enthusiasts excited for a reissue of the model’s original “Silver Bullet” style. And while the inaugural colorway is expected to return before 2022 ends, Christian Tresser’s design is exploring other ensembles first. Recently, the...
whowhatwear

7 Major Shoe Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Fall

Taking a closer look at the fall/winter 2022 collections that debuted earlier this year, there are some key shoe trends to have on your radar for the upcoming season. While there are so many major trends worth noting for the season—ranging from floor-sweeping hemlines to the "new" new bomber jackets—I'm here to narrow in on the coolest fall shoe trends for 2022.
sneakernews.com

Nike Adds Big, Chenille-Covered Swooshes To This Black And Orange Dunk High

Halloween is fast-approaching, and Nike is just as quickly getting into the spirit. And though they’ve yet to set up the skeletons and cobwebs, the brand has dressed a number of their classics in black and orange, doing so even across this chenille-adorned Dunk High. The colorway itself, with...
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Slides Into Summer With Yeezy Footwear & Baggy Blue Loungewear

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. No one does cozy street style like Lori Harvey. The model and skincare entrepreneur kept it casual as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Although its officially summer and the weather is starting to heat up, the fashion influencer proved that a sweatsuit is ideal for any season. Harvey was spotted out under the sunny skies in a vibrant blue ensemble. The loungewear set consisted of a crewneck that had long...
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 4 “Infrared” Releases Tomorrow

Teased and delayed ad nauseam for the better part of the last year, the Air Jordan 4 “Infrared” finally releases for the whole family tomorrow, June 15th. Far from being an original colorway of Tinker Hatfield’s second-ever design for the Air Jordan line, the upcoming retro follows a similar color-blocking to the widely-beloved “Green Glow” offering from August 2013. Shades of “Dark Grey” and “Cement Grey” take over the majority of the pair’s upper and sole unit, with the titular “Infrared 23” tone animating eye-stays, branding and inner-lining, tread pods underfoot. All together, the aforementioned components help further expand the Jordan 4‘s already-robust catalog, especially what’s offered in Grade School, Preschool and Toddler sizing.
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Force 1 Low Points To The Mid ’90s With Grey, Black, And Volt

Although the Nike Air Force 1 Low officially debuted in 1983, it’s joined in on the 40th anniversary for Bruce Kilgore’s 1982 icon. Recently, the low-top variant of the made-for-basketball design appeared in a greyscale finish complimented by 1990s-reminiscent “Volt” flair. While not officially touted as a pair inspired by the original Air Max 95, the color palette is far too similar to Sergio Lozano’s 27-year-old design to be coincidental. The bulk of the Air Force 1‘s upper and sole unit indulges in either shades of grey or black, with the neon green animating branding on the tongue and the non-standard pull tab at the spine. Together, each aforementioned component further expands the sneaker’s already-extensive catalog of colorways, while also demonstrating that decades-old color combinations can still feel fresh in the modern day.
sneakernews.com

Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra Emerges In “University Gold” Morning After New Album

Whether or not you’re a fan of his recent Black Coffee-assisted album, there’s no denying Aubrey “Drake” Graham commanded a large chunk of attention on the internet last night with the announcement and release of his seventh studio album, “Honestly, Nevermind.” The Canadian megsastar is ostensibly trying to do the same in the realm of sneakers, as official images of his NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra in a “Black/University Gold” has surfaced.
whowhatwear

"Boat Shoe Summer" Is Here, and This Is How We're Styling Them

Some pieces never go out of style, and Sperry's iconic boat shoe is one of them. Lately, they've really been having a moment with the fashion set here in NYC. I've been spotting them all over town styled up with summer staples like floral minidresses or dressed down with classic denim cutoffs and ribbed tanks. They're a stylish staple that can be worn with practically every outfit in your closet. Over the years, Sperry has expanded its boat shoe selection, and it has enough variations and playful colorways to go with any outfit I currently want to wear. In short, I'm convinced these are the most versatile shoes on the market. To prove my theory, I created five looks for every summer activity. Going on a boat trip? I got you. Grabbing brunch with girlfriends? There's an outfit for that. Keep scrolling to see the shoppable looks I created with the shoe of the season, all of which will keep you stylish all summer long. You're going to want to see these.
sneakernews.com

A Sky-Reminiscent Mix Of Blue And Grey Colors Take Over The Nike Air Max 90

The Nike Air Max 90 has recently appeared in a compelling mix of blue and grey tones, further expanding the silhouette’s already-extensive roster of colorways. A high-quality build makes up the entirety of the upper, with suede playing a pivotal role in the sneaker’s appeal. Cool grey and light blue hues divvy up mudguards, quarter panels and more, with TPU components along the tongue introducing an eye-catching duo of hues mixing spring-friendly flair with autumn-appropriate dullness. Underfoot, Air Max unit cassettes also opt for a sky-reminiscent blue, pairing well with the semi-translucent, icy blue traction underneath it. Lastly, a wave-like logo takes over traditional Air Max 90 branding on the top of the tongue, suggesting thew sneakers are part of a larger collection.
sneakernews.com

Patent Leather Swooshes And Thick Embroidery Mark This Newest Nike Air Force 1

To appropriately celebrate the Air Force 1‘s 40th Anniversary, Nike has dressed up the shoe in many a unique way. And this isn’t exclusive to collaborations, as GRs, too, have dialed things up in the past few months. Case in point: this newly-revealed colorway, which incorporates not just patent leather Swooshes but thick, embroidered branding.
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Terrascape 90 Appears With Aqua And Concord Accents

Created with the outdoors in mind, the “Terrascape” line-up has reimagined some of Nike’s most iconic Air Max silhouettes, from the Air Max 97 to the Air Max Plus. The Air Max 90 also headlines the collection, and it’s recently surfaced in a brand new colorway replete with Aqua and Concord accents.
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam” To Release On February 24th, 2023

If you’re fixated on sneaker releases of the future, another release date from the recently revealed batch of 2023 Jordans has been confirmed — the Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam”. This women’s exclusive drop is scheduled to release on February 24th of next year, adding to what will certainly be a jam-packed month of must-have offerings from the Jumpman brand.
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 “Los Angeles” Is Covered With A Wide Assortment Of Patches

The Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th Birthday has produced a number of exciting releases, from a three-part partnership with Stussy to a luxury makeover by none other than Louis Vuitton. Even the GRs bring a certain energy, as they’re oftentimes just as unique as their collaborative counterparts. This upcoming pair, which pays homage to the City of Angels, is but further proof of this, incorporating both a series of patches and a colorway that’s somewhat Dodgers-friendly.
sneakernews.com

Releasing This Week: Jacquemus x Nike, AJ1 “Stage Haze,” And More

Midway into Summer and the releases are rapidly beginning to pick up, as brands the likes of Nike and Reebok are continuing to expand their collaborative and GR catalog. And if release dates hold, we’re in for yet another busy week, one full of Jordan Retros as well as a appearances by Jacquemus, Union LA, KANGHYUK, and more.
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 High Returns With “Sesame”-Colored Suede

Bruce Kilgore’s iconic Nike Air Force 1 High silhouette has been celebrating its 40th anniversary. While high-profile collaborations have been prepped for the event, the model has maintained relevance throughout the first six months of the year with handfuls of compelling general styles. For the latest proposition in the...
sneakernews.com

Reflective Accents Dress This Upcoming Nike Air Max 90

Over the course of the past few months, the Nike Air Max 90 has dropped a wide range of colorways, drawing inspiration from the founder of Air cushioning as well as one of the oldest golf courses in the country. And while storytelling is not this latest pair’s strength, it surely has the aforementioned beat in terms of universal appeal.
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 3 “Reimagined” Set For March 11, 2023 Release

With dozens of Air Jordan releases still left in 2022, handfuls of retros have already been teased and all-but-confirmed for 2023, among them, the Air Jordan 3 Reimagined “White Cement.”. Scheduled to launch as part of Jordan Brand’s Spring 2023 retro collection, the upcoming sneakers follow in the steps...
sneakernews.com

The Slam Jam x Salomon XT-4 To Release Globally On June 29th

Just under a week ago, Slam Jam teamed up with Salomon for a collaborative XT-4. And upon its release at the retailer, the shoe very quickly sold out; and the same could very well happen again upon its global debut on June 29th. Drawing inspiration from their surroundings, Slam Jam...
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 14 “Light Ginger” Set For August 24th Release

Compared to classics the likes of the AJ1 and AJ4, the Air Jordan 14 rarely ever receives much time in the spotlight. But following some love from Jayson Tatum, the silhouette is finally seeing more releases, including a women’s exclusive “Light Ginger” colorway. An appropriate complement to...
