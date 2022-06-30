ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

ESPN’s Marks projects Suns RFA Deandre Ayton will receive max contract

By ARIZONA SPORTS
Arizona Sports
Arizona Sports
 3 days ago
NBA free agency begins Thursday at 3 p.m. and Phoenix Suns restricted free agent Deandre Ayton is the big fish at center. ESPN basketball analyst Bobby Marks devised a list of projected salary ranges each free agent will fall in, and no big man comes close to the 2018 No. 1...

