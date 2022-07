Tolls are increasing for motorists driving in and out of the Florida Keys via Card Sound Road, an alternate route to the 18-Mile Stretch,. County officials are revising an ordinance to increase toll rates at the Card Sound Road Bridge heading into Monroe County by the consumer price index of 8.5%. With Sunpass, the rate for a 2-axle vehicle will increase from 80 cents to 87 cents, while the rate for a 3-axle or greater will go from $1.05 to $1.14 per axle. Each additional axle will increase from $1.05 to $1.14.

MONROE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO