ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

East Lansing's Peanut Barrel sold to new owners

By Mikayla Temple
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gBGj6_0gR5Fjdu00

The East Lansing landmark restaurant The Peanut Barrel off of Grand River Avenue has been sold to new owners.

Joe and Jennifer Bell have owned the restaurant since the 1980's after Carol and Gordon Smith sold the restaurant to them.

The Smiths opened The Peanut Barrel in 1973, but it was originally named Jacks or Better. They changed the name to The Peanut Barrel in 1974.

The Bells have hosted many events in the space and adapted during the pandemic to have outdoor seating with heaters in the winter months.

If you love the restaurant, don't worry, it's not actually closing.

Mike Krueger and John Mosholder, who co-own Crunchy's down the street, have already bought The Peanut Barrel and promise not to change too much.

As far as the Bells, they say their next step is enjoying retirement.

The Peanut Barrel is open Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
1051thebounce.com

Popular Michigan Bar and Eatery Gets New Owner After 40 Years

I always have mixed feelings when a beloved local restaurant or bar changes owners. On one hand, I’m happy to see the legacy of the establishment continue. But, on the other hand, it’s sad to see longtime owners retire and hand the place over to someone new. One...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
East Lansing, MI
East Lansing, MI
Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
East Lansing, MI
Restaurants
East Lansing, MI
Lifestyle
WLNS

Lansing pizza joint’s debut dampened by road construction

UPDATE: Slice by Saddleback co-owner Travis Stoliker’s name has been corrected. LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A pizza joint’s grand opening could hit a snag due to road construction blocking traffic from reaching the restaurant. ‘Slice by Saddleback’ is a new pizza venture that was founded by Travis Stoliker and Matthew Gillett in late 2021 after […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Startup business finds success in food cart to restaurant business

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Grand Grillin started as a mobile food cart and is now a soon-to-be brick and mortar location in East Lansing. Owner, Vicki Ueberroth, shares how they are turning a convenience store into a restaurant. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and...
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Peanut#Grand River#Food Drink#Restaurant Info
MLive

New fishing pier coming to state recreation area in Jackson, Washtenaw counties

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A campground in the largest state park in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula is getting a new, accessible fishing pier. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced the project at the Portage Lake Campground in the Waterloo Recreation Area on Tuesday, June 28, while detailing nearly $16 million in upgrades to parks in 10 counties funded through federal COVID-19 pandemic relief dollars.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

A look in the garden at Van Atta’s

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you stop by Van Atta’s soon, you’ll see a plethora of perennials that are in bloom. Lisa Bashline with Van Atta’s gave 6 News’ Jim Geyer the lowdown on the perennial department, which are a year after year plant. “Ideally they’re gonna come back year after year for you when […]
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wkzo.com

City of Lansing to celebrate the Fourth

LANSING, MI — The City of Lansing will host its Fourth of July parade starting at 11:00 a.m. on Monday. The parade will follow the Capital Loop through downtown Lansing and feature local high school marching bands and floats. The official Lansing fireworks show that will light up the...
LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

See the Blue Angels soar at Thunder Over Michigan in Ypsilanti

ANN ARBOR, MI -- An annual Ypsilanti airshow will keep its drive-up format after resounding approval from attendees. Thunder Over Michigan, an annual airshow hosted by the Yankee Air Museum, is set for July 16-17 at Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti. The show features a variety of aircraft performers, including the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels and parachute team.
YPSILANTI, MI
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy