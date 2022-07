After being eradicated twice since the '70s, an invasive species of snail is once again posing a threat to central Florida residents. Giant African land snails have been found in the New Port Richey area of Pasco County, and they're known to carry a meningitis-causing parasite called rat lungworm. Meningitis refers to the swelling of the membranes that protect the brain and spinal cord, and it can be deadly.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO