NEW YORK – With her album, Heart in a Hurry, singer-songwriter Christine Sweeney has released an album that is genre-bending. An amalgamation of talent and influences, and equipped with a copious amount of charisma, Sweeney is the real deal. From the guitar proficiency on songs such as the Motown opener, “The Better Parts,” to the bluesy closer “Down to the River,” this album is inventively fantastic. Never boring, never predictable, and almost too short in length, it’s easy to expect this album to be on repeat for many listeners.

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO