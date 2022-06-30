ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man sentenced to 82 years for attempted homicide, assault on officer

By NBC Montana Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Police Department announced a man was sentenced to 82 years in the Montana State Prison for two counts of attempted deliberate homicide and one count of assault on a peace officer on Wednesday. Michael L. Marfuta Jr. had threatened a Park County Deputy...

Montana Highway Patrol, law enforcement increase patrols for Fourth of July

BOZEMAN, Mont — To help keep everyone celebrating the Fourth of July safe. Montana Highway Patrol and local law enforcement agencies plan on increasing patrols this weekend. As the Fourth of July weekend usually means an increase in calls. Data shows each year in Montana more than 100 people are killed in crashes involving an impaired driver. Over 350 are seriously injured.
Bicyclist injured on Bozeman Creek Trail

MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin County deputies responded to a report of a bicycle crash several miles up Bozeman Creek Trail around 11 a.m. on Thursday. The patient was in severe pain from multiple injuries and had difficulty breathing. Gallatin County Search and Rescue and Hyalite Fire Department located the...
Police trying to ID suspect of Bozeman armed robbery

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Police are seeking help in identifying a suspect of an armed robbery that happened at a business in Bozeman July 13, 2021. The suspect is described as a man, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 and has a medium build. The Bozeman Police Department said via Facebook the suspect fled...
'Miraculous': Montana woman missing for two days survives car crash

EMIGRANT, Mont. — The Paradise Valley Fire Department responded to a call on the evening of June 23 requesting aid for a woman who had fallen into an embankment off of Old Yellowstone Trail. As James Tiscione and a few other volunteer firefighters and an EMT, all with the Paradise Valley Fire Department, headed to the woman a second call came in with more details. An 80-year-old Park County woman...
Fourth of July events

MISSOULA, Mont. — NBC Montana created a list of Fourth of July parades and events:. The Butte America Foundation is hosting a Fourth of July parade and fireworks celebration:. July 3 the Big Bang Fireworks Show will take place at Chester Steele Park on the St. James Hospital lawns.
Montana Brands, Stone Glacier and Blackhawk, step up for Montana flood victims

BOZEMAN, MT- Following the historic flooding, many have stepped up to donate resources and money to flood relief efforts. Hunting and outdoor brands Stone Glacier headquartered in Bozeman and Blackhawk, which has a manufacturing facility in Manhattan, Montana just recently made a donation to help the community. These two Gallatin...
Fires reported on Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest

NBC Montana Staff — Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest reported two small wildfires on Wednesday. The Brown’s Gulch Fire is a 10-acre fire located approximately five miles north of Mammoth and nine miles south of Whitehall in the Tobacco Root Mountains. Authorities say the fire is burning in scattered timber, shrub and grass. The area is very rocky and steeply sloped, however, Butte Fire Personnel have responded. The cause is unknown at this time.
Grizzly bear captures to begin in the Gallatin National Forest

MISSOULA, Mont. — Biologists with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team and Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks will begin capturing grizzly bears in the Custer Gallatin National Forest for research purposes. The research project is part of the Endangered Species Act to monitor the grizzly population in the Yellowstone...
Experts give tips on rafting, kayaking in rapids

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Summer is here and many of us want to try our luck whitewater rafting or kayaking, but there are a few things to keep in mind before getting out on the water. “There are a lot of people out here that I will sometimes see get...
FEMA approves Montana's request for individual assistance

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Montana's request to designate Carbon, Park and Stillwater counties for Individual Assistance in response to severe flooding in Southern Montana on Thursday. This designation will allow individuals whose homes or businesses were damaged by the flooding to access additional...
Five Worst Places To Live In Montana in 2022

Many cities and towns in Montana have experienced rapid growth during the pandemic as a result of people from larger cities moving to the state to work remotely. However, there are many places in Montana that have remained the same, with little to no growth. Here in Bozeman, real estate...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Big Horn, Stillwater, Yellowstone by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 21:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-01 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Big Horn; Stillwater; Yellowstone The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Stillwater County in south central Montana Western Big Horn County in south central Montana Southwestern Yellowstone County in south central Montana * Until 1015 PM MDT. * At 913 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Laurel, or 14 miles southwest of Billings, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Billings, Laurel, Lockwood, Huntley, Billings Heights, Billings West End, Pryor and Park City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SBA announces Montana businesses, residents can access disaster loans

MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Montana businesses and residents now have access to low-interest federal disaster loans after President Biden's major disaster declaration. The declaration applies to Carbon, Park and Stillwater counties due to severe storm and flooding in the area starting June 10. To...
One Montana Town Makes a List of Coolest Small Cities in America

I feel like the authors of articles like this never get the credit they deserve for writing something that a bunch of people really enjoyed reading. Instead, they probably only hear from those that want to complain about their city not making the list. I suppose we can all make an argument about what makes the place we live so unique. And we can probably make some valid points about Missoula having the qualifications to make this specific list. But only one place in Montana gets the honors of being named to Thrillist's list of the 16 Coolest Small Cities in America.
