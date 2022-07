Crystal Dynamics has teased some new story content for Marvel's Avengers, though it's nothing too substantial. The developer continues to inject content into the Marvel game, adding a new character last month in the form of Jane Foster, also known as The Mighty Thor. While players wait to see if the She-Hulk DLC rumors are true, they will be treated to two new challenges that are part of a larger "ambition" to advance the narrative of the game. To achieve this, the developer is looking specifically at "hero and villain-centric content."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO