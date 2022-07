FLINT, Mich. - Will the cases against the Flint water defendants go on? The Attorney General's Office says yes, but it will be up to a judge to decide. The Flint Water Prosecution, led by Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, filed two sets of motions Friday in the continued prosecution of nine people related to the Flint Water Crisis.

FLINT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO