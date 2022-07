On Saturday, July 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be a New York State approved Defensive Driving Class. Save 10% on your base auto insurance for the next three years & receive up to 4 points off your driving record according to New York State Department of Motor Vehicle guidelines. The class will be held at the Saratoga Springs United Methodist Church, located at 175 Fifth Avenue, Saratoga Springs.

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO