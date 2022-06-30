ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan, OR

80 people in Oregon’s federal prison go on hunger strike

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SHERIDAN, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s federal public defender says dozens of people inside the state’s only federal prison have been on a hunger strike protesting conditions inside the facility.

“We heard last week that some incarcerated people had started a hunger strike, and the government confirmed (Monday) that about 80 people are now participating,” Lisa Hay, the federal public defender, told Oregon Public Broadcasting in a statement.

Oregon’s U.S. Attorney’s Office would not confirm a hunger strike in the detention center at the Federal Correctional Institution in Sheridan to OPB. The institution houses people who have been charged but not convicted of crimes.

The Bureau of Prisons this week confirmed some people inside the detention center did not accept their meals.

“Numerous inmates assigned to the detention center at Federal Correctional Institution Sheridan did not accept meals prepared by the Bureau of Prisons for several days,” BOP spokesperson Benjamin O’Cone wrote in a statement. “However, during this time, these inmates had access to purchased goods from the commissary for consumption.”

O’Cone also said the men in custody are “currently accepting their meals.”

Hay has filed dozens of petitions seeking people’s release from the prison over concerns about poor medical care and inmates sometimes spending weekends locked in their cells.

During the past two years, Hay’s court filings have documented troubling reports she’s received from people inside, including cancer patients who have not received treatment for months and inmates who say they’ve attempted suicide and haven’t received medication or requested mental health treatment. At least six inmates have died at Sheridan since March 2020. None of the deaths were from COVID-19.

“We had hoped that the existence of these lawsuits would spur reforms within the Bureau of Prisons, but any progress over these last two years has been frustratingly slow,” Hay said in her Monday statement.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Advocates condemn killing of Mississippi transgender woman

GULFPORT, Miss (AP) — LGBTQ advocates say the recent fatal shooting of a 27-year-old Black transgender woman along Mississippi’s Gulf Coast reflects a disturbing pattern of violence against an already marginalized group. “The violence we face is one of the devastating results of ongoing stigma and discrimination,” said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheridan, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Government
City
Sheridan, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Hunger Strike#Lawsuits#Opb#The Bureau Of Prisons
The Associated Press

Clerks complete recount of Nevada Republican governor’s race

RENO, Nev. (AP) — County election officials wrapped up a two-day statewide recount of ballots in the Nevada GOP primary for governor Friday and the outcome did not appear to change in the state’s two most populous counties, showing second-place finisher Joey Gilbert losing to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in a crowded field.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
theportlandmedium.com

Meth Stabilization Center Planned For Portland

The plans to have a meth stabilization center in Portland continue with zest. The center is moving forward more than two years after closures and delays. People under the influence of methamphetamine can receive safe treatment in this center once up and fully running. Meth has become increasingly deadly. Nearly 1,000 Oregonians died from meth use from 2019 to 2021, according to Oregon State Police. And in recent years, meth has become more toxic, cheaper, more widely available.
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

Missouri Gov. Parson calls for income tax cut

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Friday vetoed a one-time, limited tax refund and instead called on state lawmakers to pass a widespread income tax cut. Parson proposed a special legislative session focused on cutting Missouri’s individual income tax rate, which is 5.4% for...
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Fireworks injury prompts safety warning from police

WESTMINSTER, Vt. (AP) — Authorities in Vermont say a man was seriously injured Saturday while setting off fireworks. The Vermont State Police say officers responded late Saturday night to a residence in the town of Westminster, located on the border with New Hampshire, after a man there sustained “significant” injuries to his hand. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
WESTMINSTER, VT
carolinatails.org

South Carolina Needs a Good SLAPP Law

In late May, the Judiciary Committee of the North Carolina State Assembly approved a legislative bill, which would allow for early dismissal of lawsuits making libel or other claims that are meant to shut down discussion of important public issues. The bill is now due to be considered by the...
LAW
Oregon Capital Chronicle

As wells run dry, Oregon residents depend on a state program that trucks in water

Rhonda Nyseth’s well dried up on Sept. 15, 2021, nine months after she bought her house in Klamath Falls.  “When it happened, I won’t lie, I started crying immediately,” Nyseth said.  She was familiar with the situation. She’s a social services emergency liaison for the Oregon Department of Human Services Office of Resilience and Emergency […] The post As wells run dry, Oregon residents depend on a state program that trucks in water appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
The Associated Press

Northern Kentucky free pharmacy moving, expanding

NEWPORT, Ky. (AP) — Faith Community Pharmacy, a nonprofit that for 20 years has provided free prescription medications to Northern Kentucky residents, is moving and expanding. The pharmacy recently relocated from Florence to Newport, where they have more than three times the space of the former location, The Cincinnati...
NEWPORT, KY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

966K+
Followers
467K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy