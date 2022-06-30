Woman sentenced for stealing money from Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce
By WHAM
13 WHAM
3 days ago
Warsaw, N.Y. — A former Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce employee has been sentenced for stealing money from the chamber. Kelly Ashcraft, 45, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in March to stealing $100,000 from the...
WYOMING, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Wyoming County woman will spend up to seven years in prison for stealing from her employer. Kelly Ashcraft, 45, stole more than $105,000 from the Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce. Ashcraft was arrested in January and admitted she forged the signature of another employee...
A Western New York woman was arrested by New York State Police at the Walmart in Lockport for Larceny. NYSP Troopers arrested the woman after receiving a call to the Walmart Supercenter located on South Transit Road. Angela Fitzsimons, who was allegedly trying to exit the store with unpaid merchandise, was stopped by Walmart employees. She was arrested and charged with Petit Larceny. She was taken into custody by Troopers and taken to the State Police precinct in Lockport for processing. She was released with a ticket and will return to court in Lockport at a later date.
A Victor woman was taken into custody following a larceny investigation. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jennifer Concepcion, 39, of Victor for grand larceny. It was discovered that Concepcion had failed to report income while receiving public assistance. As a result, she stole...
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Independence Day Weekend is one of the busiest boating times of the year for the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and its Marine Patrol Unit. “It’s usually one of the busiest weekends in the summer boating season, so we try to get as many boat patrols out as we can and […]
On June 30, 2022 at approximately 4:23PM, Troopers responded to a call at Walmart Supercenter located on South Transit Rd in the Town of Lockport for a report of Petit Larceny. Angela Fitzsimons was attempting to leave the store with merchandise when she was stopped by Walmart staff. Fitzsimons was picked up by Troopers and processed at SP Lockport.
A Geneva woman was arrested following a fraud investigation. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lovenuss Jones, 34, of Geneva for welfare fraud and offering a false instrument for filing. It is alleged that Jones received $708.00 in SNAP benefits from March until May...
Despite some rain early Saturday morning, a water conservation notice remains in effect for Genesee County. Although there is plenty of water throughout the year on average days, without conservation efforts, keeping up with demands during hot dry stretches becomes difficult. The County is asking everyone to pitch in on water conservation efforts through the peak of summer heat.
A welfare fraud investigation in Cattaraugus County has led to felony charges being placed against a Little Valley woman. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office arrested 33-year-old Nicole Lamberton on Monday after an investigation determined that she fraudulently received more than $27,000 in child care benefits by allegedly concealing and failing to report income in the household. The results of the investigation stem from a complaint filed in 2018. Lamberton is facing Class D felony charges of grand larceny in the 3rd degree and welfare fraud in the 3rd degree, and two Class E felony counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the 1st degree. Lamberton was taken into custody at the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services without incident. She was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Hilton man who pleaded guilty to his role in the U.S. Capitol Riot has received sentencing recommendations from the U.S. Justice Department. Federal officials want the court to give Cody Mattice three years and eight months in prison along with probation and restitution. Federal...
A Buffalo man was arrested on several charges as the result of a GIVE enforcement detail conducted in Jamestown on Thursday. Jamestown Police were in the area of Newland Avenue and Forest Avenue shortly after 4:30 PM, when they saw 26-year-old Michael Bland near the sidewalk. Officers made contact with Bland, who was known to have an active Jamestown City Court warrant for his arrest. Police say Bland reached into his pockets and continued to reach for something as he was being commanded to remove his hands. Bland led officers on a brief foot pursuit after they tried to take his hands out of his pockets. As Bland was being taken into custody, he allegedly tried to conceal a quantity of cocaine. In addition to the arrest warrant, Bland was charged with 2nd-degree obstruction, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, and 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail and later released on an appearance ticket in compliance with New York State's bail reform requirements.
On June 28, 2022, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Susan H. Ertel, 53 of Lockport, NY for Petit Larceny. On June 28, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Lockport for a larceny complaint. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Ertel took merchandise and concealed it, passing all points of purchase without paying. Ertel was transported to SP Lockport for processing.
Tax time in New York State has arrived and many people are getting their tax bills for 2022. That of course includes those of us who call Erie County home. New York state is well known to have some of the highest taxes in the nation. Those taxes to go pay for lots of things in our state, some we agree with and some we don't.
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Bath are warning residents of a scam circulating that asks the community to give money to police. New York State Police said that Troop E in Bath has received multiple calls from community members about the scam. NYSP said that the calls pretend to be from New York State […]
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Andrea Lipton faced a judge on Thursday in her sentencing hearing and was given the maximum sentence. News10NBC was in the courtroom. Prosecutors in the case asked for and were granted a maximum sentence of 7 1/2 to 15 years in prison. Lipton was convicted of second-degree manslaughter.
The Chronicle-Express -- Consolidation, January 1, 1926, of the Yates County Chronicle (1824) and the Penn Yan Express (1866); the Rushville Chronicle (1905) and the Gorham New Age (1902) The Yates County History Center’s volunteers have gleaned these entries for your enjoyment from their digitized newspapers. You can access them...
BERGEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A West Seneca woman was arrested around 4:30 a.m. Saturday after crashing her vehicle in Bergen while intoxicated, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s office. Elizabeth Ahl, 28, was charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08% or more, speed not reasonable and prudent, and moved from lane unsafely. The […]
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Some gun owners have mixed feelings about the new bill that was stamped into New York law during Governor Hochul's special session Friday. It’s been a long couple of days for lawmakers, the new bill is expected to be in effect by September, 1. Some people I spoke to say they never used to carry out in public, until recently. Rochester native, Gary Gullo has had a concealed carry permit for about 50 years.
A Canandaigua man was arrested after report of a stolen credit card. According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department arrested Charles R. Laplant, 34, of Canandaigua for grand larceny. It is alleged that Laplant stole a credit card from a residence in Canandaigua and used the card to...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - For several months now car dealerships and auto repair shops along West Ridge Road in Rochester have been broken into by car thieves. While most are targeted for their catalytic converters, others are stealing customer cars right off the lot. News10NBC talked to a business owner...
Comments / 2