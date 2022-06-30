Child dies, found in plastic bin full of water

CLINTON, Maine (AP) — A 1-year-old Maine boy who was discovered inside a water-filled plastic container has died, officials said Thursday.

Police in Clinton received a call about the child on Tuesday evening. They said they responded to a home and learned that the boy was found by his mother outside in a plastic bin that had filled with water.

An initial investigation determined the child fell into the bin and wasn’t able to get ou t, police told the Morning Sentinel.

The child was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he later died, police said. Police said Maine State Police are still investigating the circumstances that lead to the child’s drowning.