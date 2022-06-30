Body of boater missing for three days is found by a fisherman, Michigan cops say

A three-day search for a missing boater ended after a fisherman spotted the man’s body in Saginaw Bay, Michigan, authorities said.

Saginaw locals were out enjoying a day of swimming and boating on Sunday, June 26, when the weather started to turn. At 4:20 p.m., the Bay County Sheriff’s Department said they received a call about a man overboard.

A 58-year-old from Saginaw had jumped off his boat and disappeared, officials said. A 56-year-old Saginaw woman, who was also on the boat, went into the water to look for him.

“We had a Marine division boat out in the water, and they were able to get out there,” Sgt. Michael Shore told McClatchy News. “But by the time they got out there, about 20 to 25 minutes had passed.”

The emergency personnel arrived in time to rescue the woman.

“One of the sheriff’s deputies had to administer CPR and resuscitation to her, but they were able to get her back,” Shore said. “She was transported to the hospital and released later that evening.”

No one could find the man, Shore said.

The search continued Monday and Tuesday with divers in the water and local fishermen assisting , reported MLive.

On Wednesday morning, about 10, a fisherman called authorities, saying hesaw something “suspicious” floating in the water, Shore said. When officials arrived, they found the body of the missing man.

He was identified as Timothy Wallschlager , according to media reports.

“It was quite windy that day,” Shore said recalling the day the boaters went overboard. “There were 20 mile an hour winds. I would say there were probably three to four foot waves. It was pretty rough out there. ... I think that may have played a part in it.”

Shore said the bay area is sheltered, but when people venture out too far, conditions can become dangerous.

”And that’s exactly what happened with these people,” Shore said. “They tried to go a little bit further and it starts to get a lot more choppy out there. You can’t swim out there, it’s just too rough.”

