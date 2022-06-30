ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

RDU showcases new checkpoint technology, shares holiday weekend travel projections

WRAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Citing "operational challenges," Delta offers holiday weekend travelers waivers to rebook

MINNEAPOLIS -- Flight cancellations and delays are putting a real damper on summer getaways.To provide more flexibility, Delta is offering a travel waiver for anyone flying over the holiday weekend, citing "operational challenges.""Delta is expected to carry customer volumes from Friday, July 1, through Monday, July 4, not seen since before the pandemic as people yearn to connect with the world," the company announced Tuesday.Delta says you can rebook before or after the holiday weekend with no change fees.You do need to rebook your ticket by July 8.Local travel expert Kyle Potter says the announcement comes as sources from within Delta tell him that hundreds of flights scheduled for this holiday weekend and next are still without assigned pilots.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS San Francisco

July 4th holiday weekend kicks off hellish summer for some air travelers

SFO -- The July 4th holiday weekend is off to a rough start for many people choosing to fly. The summer travel season is packed with unprecedented challenges for thousands of travelers. With just 15 cancellations in the last 24 hours, SFO is faring better than many major airports in the us and abroad. Still, the crowds are here, and so are headaches and disruptions. Getting home to Humboldt County for the Childs family has been anything but smooth. "We spent 45-50 minutes on the tarmac because our gate had other planes in it, so and then we got to the customs line...
LIFESTYLE
CBS Boston

FAA predicts storms may impact holiday weekend air travel

BOSTON - Logan Airport was bustling with travelers Thursday, and many of them were ready to do a lot of waiting around. "I'm hoping nothing happens on my short trip back," said Nancy Joseph, catching a flight from Boston to Washington, DC.Also hoping for a smooth trip home, off-duty JetBlue pilot Burnell Age. "There's just not enough people who are qualified," Age said. "So this is probably going to be a pretty rough summer, pretty rough winter. It's probably going to take a year or two to get straight."Predictions have numbers of air travelers up significantly over last year during...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Checkpoint#Tsa#Independence Day#Rdu
tripsavvy.com

These US Airports Are the Worst For Summer Flight Delays

This summer, the hottest accessory in travel is patience. With flight delays and cancellations wreaking havoc in the skies, all travel schedules are subject to change, and that recommended two hour arrival time before your domestic flight may no longer cut it. So what's a traveler to do? Thanks to...
LIFESTYLE
yankodesign.com

This luxurious flying car basks in uplifting interior comfort for high speed megacity travel

Getting from point A to point B in megacities is going to be the major focus in the next decade or even earlier. Justified enough for concept, as well as prototype flying cars and electric VTOL’s to have gained attention in the recent past. Shanghai-based Pantuo Aviation is yet another bunch of aviation and electric vehicle professionals eyeing the early piece of the pie with thier sustainable human mobility design. The company’s goal is to develop secure, AI-enabled eVTOL passenger aircraft that ease us all into the future of mobility.
TRAVEL
CBS News

Air travel is getting worse. Here are 6 tips to make it less of a headache.

Thousands of flights were canceled or delayed over the Father's Day weekend, with the chaos at airports in the U.S. and abroad pointing to a summer of discontent for travelers. Airlines, tricky to operate under the best of conditions, are now also grappling with severe personnel shortages just as passengers return in droves as the pandemic eases.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Travel
frommers.com

Airlines Messed Up 2022. All Your Travel Plans Should Be Cancellable Now

However you slice it, the airlines messed up this summer. They overpromised and can't deliver, and we're the ones paying the price. 14,000 U.S. flights were canceled or delayed over the holiday weekend last week. Some 900 flights were canceled outright on Sunday alone. The carriers simply can't get a handle on their own staffing and scheduling shortcomings, and yet despite such teetering unreliability, airfares are about 47% higher this summer than a year ago.
INDUSTRY
NBC News

Travelers driving this 4th of July weekend to avoid airport chaos

Despite the highest 4th of July gas prices on record, 42 million Americans are driving this holiday. The unprecedented number of airline cancelations and delays is causing travelers to choose to drive and fly. Delta, American Airlines and United are all trimming their schedules even further to accommodate staffing shortages, despite passenger levels hitting post-pandemic highs.July 1, 2022.
GAS PRICE
travelnoire.com

Could Double-Decker Airplane Seats Be The Next Big Thing In Travel?

The future of air travel is changing and with it comes advancements for travelers. Who says flying economy has to be uncomfortable? Airplane seat designer Alejandro Núñez Vicente wants to change the industry with his Chaise Longue Airplane Seat concept aka double-decker airplane seats. Núñez Vicente started as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Delays, cancelations and $10,000 oversold flight offers: Chaos as 4 July travel sets pandemic air travel records

Travelers headed off for the 4 July weekend experienced delays, overnight stays in airports and even $10,000 offers to give up seats on oversold flights, as the US braces for its busiest Independence Day holiday since before the pandemic.On Friday, nearly 8,000 flights were delayed in the US, with the worst breakdowns at New York City-area airports.Forty-five per cent of flights were delayed out of LaGuardia, while 44 per cent of flights were delayed at the John F Kennedy and Newark airpots, according to data from Flight Aware.Their analysis found that JetBlue and Allegiant Air were the worst carriers...
TRAVEL
CBS News

What's ahead for travelers during July 4 "airmageddon"

As the U.S. prepares for what some in the industry are calling "airmageddon," travelers are bracing for a possible meltdown at airlines, airports and security and customs checkpoints, not to mention hotels and hotel services. AAA predicts roughly 42 million Americans will take a road trip by car of 50...
TRAVEL
TheConversationCanada

Cancelled flights, disrupted vacations, frayed tempers: FAQs about the chaos in the airline industry

People around the world are anxious to travel again as pandemic restrictions are being lifted. But those planning to jump on a plane for a vacation have been frustrated by chaos in the airline industry. In both North America and Europe, thousands of flights have been cancelled and hundreds of thousands of passengers have had their trips disrupted. Here are answers to some key questions about the current problems with air travel. Why are so many flights being cancelled or delayed? The principal cause of the disruptions has been a shortage of qualified personnel at airports to handle the recent surge in...
LIFESTYLE
CNET

This Travel Power Adapter Makes Life So Much Easier for First-Time Travelers

Recently, I traveled internationally for the first time and I had two major priorities when packing for my trip: Pack as lightly as possible and stay connected while I was on the road. These priorities met when I was deciding what kind of travel adapters to bring on the trip. I wanted an adapter that could charge all of my devices, that wouldn't take up too much room in my suitcase, and would work in all the countries I planned to visit.
TRAVEL
Fortune

Traveling for July 4? Brace yourself for big crowds, delays

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. As if summer travel in 2022 wasn’t already bad enough, the July 4 holiday is upon us—and experts say it will likely be the busiest travel weekend of the year so far.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy