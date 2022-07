I remember going down to our local small town grocer where the smell of fresh ground meat smacked you right in the face. Some people found it offensive, but the smell of freshly cut steaks, chops, and roasts seemed so enticing. I'd walk in and look at all the fresh meat behind the counter: big 3-inch thick roasts, inch-thick steaks of all sizes, and nice fat juicy chops. Once you placed an order, the meat man wrapped it up in paper, tied it with some thick string, marked the price with a pen, and you were on your way.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO