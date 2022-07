RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - What’s more all-American than Veterans and the 4th of July?!. Baldini’s Casino is teaming up with local Veterans of Foreign Wars to kick off the July 4th weekend with the 2nd Annual BBQ Challenge. Proceeds will benefit VFW Silver State Post 3396. Cooks from all over will compete for their share of $8,000 in prize money! Enjoy live entertainment and feast on the best BBQ in town. The winner will go to the Jack Daniels National Finals Competition for big money!

