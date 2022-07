A Long Island man has been convicted in the brutal machete killing of a 73-year-old grandmother during a home invasion. On Sept. 13, 2017, Benjamin Lopez, age 27, of Levittown, and a co-defendant, Deangelo Gill, broke into a home on Newbridge Road in Levittown seeking revenge on the resident, Mark Depperman, and planning to steal his marijuana and money, according to the charges by Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly said.

