BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A shooting investigation is underway on Bard Avenue near North Sherwood Forest Drive in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to Baton Rouge Police. The call about the shooting at an apartment complex located at 11384 Bard Avenue came in around 9:30 a.m. One patient was transported to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening at this time, according to police.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO