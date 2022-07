“Abortion is a bad thing, and we need fewer of them”- President Bill Clinton. Most people would agree that life is precious and that anytime it is necessary to terminate a pregnancy, it should be safe, legal, and rare. In a perfect world every pregnancy would be planned and have no complications. Sadly, there are circumstances that put a woman’s life in danger such as an ectopic (tubal) pregnancy. Then there are the victims of rape or incest whose physical and mental health are risked by a subsequent pregnancy.

KANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO