PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A homicide investigation is underway after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Northeast Philadelphia. Investigators say the victim was found in the parking lot of the LA Fitness at Grant Avenue and Blue Grass Road suffering from a gunshot wound to his back around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 4:01 a.m., according to police. Police are reviewing nearby surveillance video, and say they are speaking with someone from the scene. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO