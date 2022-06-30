ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

1 person killed in Independence building fire Thursday

By Addi Weakley
 2 days ago
A fatal fire around noon Thursday in Independence, Missouri, is under investigation.

Independence fire crews responded to a building fire in the 20200 block of East 17th Street Court North and noted smoke showing upon arrival.

By 12:46 p.m., the city of Independence posted on social media that the fire was under control.

Additionally, the city confirmed one civilian fatality.

Independence police report the civilian was located inside the structure upon arrival and pronounced deceased on scene.

On scene, officials told KSHB 41 the victim was a male, although his age has not yet been confirmed. He was the only person inside.

Neighbors were responsible for calling authorities and alerting them that someone was inside.

Investigation into the incident has begun.

This is a developing story and may be updated.


