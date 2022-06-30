ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinds County, MS

Ride to Remember honors late Sheriff Lee Vance

By Jailen Leavell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21sDf0_0gR5Acds00

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Thursday, the family of late Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance gathered for a ceremony to honor his service to the county.

City and state leaders paused on a time well-spent.

“One of the most important things I saw in him was he has a heart for people that trained me and was instilled in him,” said Jackson Police Chief James Davis.

Nearly a year has passed since Vance’s death. The Beyond the Call of Duty Ride to Remember 2021 found it fitting to make a stop in Jackson to honor Vance.

WATCH: Funeral for Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance

“Every year, we leave Spokane, Washington, and we go around the nation honoring officers who died in the line of duty the year before,” said organizer Jagrut Shah.

This year, the organization is set to travel to 43 states with more than 23,000 miles combined along the journey. A 40-foot trailer highlights fallen officers who made the ultimate sacrifice. Vance is pictured with a bright smile.

“He loved the people. He loved his city, his state. It’s a big blessing to keep him uplifted, keep his name alive. Just keep repping. We’re never going to let his name die,” said Lee Vance III.

“I think it’s important that we realize these men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice are no longer here. They need to be recognized. The families need to be recognized. They have beautiful stories to talk about,” said Shah.

Organizers said over the course of the trip, they will visit more than 300 police departments.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 2

Related
WJTV 12

Jackson celebrates birthdays of Medgar Evers, Aaron Henry

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – July 2 is the birthday for two civil rights icons born right here in Mississippi. The birthdays of both Aaron Henry and Medgar Evers were recognized in a celebration led by Councilman Kenneth Stokes. The celebration began with a motorcade that started on Freedom Corner and traveled to Elmwood Cemetery , […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson water distributions for July 2

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute bottled water to neighbors in need on Saturday, July 2. The giveaway will start at 1:00 p.m. at Triumph the Church & Kingdom at the intersection of North Flag Chapel Road and Queen Marie Lane. There is a limit of one case of water per […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Farmers donate watermelons to Mississippi veterans

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Friends of Mississippi Veterans, alongside the Cockrell Farmers Market, donated watermelons to veterans in Collins and Jackson on July 1 ahead of the 4th of July weekend. Fifty watermelons were carried to Collins, and another 50 watermelons were carried to Jackson. “We’re wanting to give back to them and have a […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man convicted of killing MSU students denied appeal

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A death row inmate convicted of killing two Mississippi State University (MSU) students in 1994 was denied an appeal in the Mississippi Supreme Court. The Natchez Democrat reported Willie Jerome “Fly” Manning received two death sentences in 1994 for capital murder charges. He was convicted of killing MSU students Jon Steckler, […]
NATCHEZ, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Jackson, MS
City
Washington, MS
State
Washington State
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
Jackson, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Hinds County, MS
Crime & Safety
County
Hinds County, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested after knife fight at Sanderson Farms

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested following a knife fight at Sanderson Farms that left one employee with critical injuries on Saturday, July 2. Flowood police said they were called about the incident around 5:00 a.m. They were informed that two employees had gotten into an altercation that involved a knife. By the […]
FLOWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

Suspect wanted for string of burglaries in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police are asking the public to help identify a suspect who burglarized multiple businesses. The burglaries took place in the early morning hours Sunday, June 26 in Ridgeland. According to investigators, the suspect was masked, wore knee pads, gloves, and a hooded sweat shirt with the word CLOUT on the […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WLBT

Fourth of July celebrations around the Jackson metro area

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fourth of July festivities are taking place all across the metro area. The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District will stage the 11th Annual Independence Celebration at the Reservoir Saturday. Events are taking place at Old Trace Park in Ridgeland and Lakeshore Park in Brandon from...
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackson Police
WAPT

Ambulance wrecks on I-55 near Terry

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. — Two paramedics from Baton Rouge were involved in a crash Friday morning on Interstate 55. Police said the ambulance ran off I-55 south near the Terry exit into the median, leaving a muddy mess. There was not a patient aboard the ambulance. The paramedics weren't...
TERRY, MS
WJTV 12

Hundreds join Dash ‘N Splash 5K & Fun Run in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The 9th Annual Dash ‘N Splash 5K and Fun Ru was held at Ole Trace Park on Saturday, July 2. The event featured a 5K walk and run, a Fun Run for kids, water balloons and inflatable attractions. The first 300 people to register also got a free t-shirt. The event […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Hinds County director of administration arrested for embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County director of administration was arrested on an embezzlement charge. Ridgeland police confirmed Stephen Hopkins was arrested. He was wanted by Hinds County on a foreign warrant. County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones said the charge against Hopkins stems from his previous employer, which was a credit union. The charge […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
WLBT

Councilman Kenneth Stokes to host water giveaway Friday at 9 a.m.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another water giveaway is slated for Friday morning, in the wake of the latest boil water notice issued for the city of Jackson. At 9 a.m. Friday, Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes will be giving away water at 3450 Albermarle Rd., in Jackson. The giveaway comes...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Suspect wanted for homicide on Robinson Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man is wanted for shooting another man in early June. According to Jackson police, 61-year-old Kenneth Weathers was shot outside of a local convenience store on Robinson Street. He has since passed away from his injuries. If you know the whereabouts of the individual in the surveillance pictures or […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Highway Patrol announces 2022 4th of July enforcement period

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) announced that enforcement efforts will be ramped up during the 4th of July holiday weekend. Troopers will be focusing on speeding and distracted and impaired driving with safety checkpoints. They will be checking for seatbelt use and removing impaired drivers from the road. These […]
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

City of Jackson gives away free water to residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – While water woes continue to plague Jackson, the city is trying to help residents get through this latest round of water issues by providing free bottled water. Cars were lined up and ready to pick up their case of water at Triumph the Church and...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Group of teens sentenced for armed carjacking in Ridgeland

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - On Thursday, three teenagers from Jackson were sentenced for their role in an armed carjacking that happened in Ridgeland, announced Madison and Rankin County District Attorney, Bubba Bramlett. Demyrin Williams, 18, Montavious Wilson, 19, and Jakobe Young, 15, pled guilty and were convicted in Madison...
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy