Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson has some new bling, and it's staged front and center. The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star revealed in an Instagram video two nose piercings, a diamond stud on each nostril. The 16-year-old posted the short video plugging a new T-shirt line she designed herself and didn't make a mention of the nose piercings, but everyone took notice and made it known in the comments section.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO