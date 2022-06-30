ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia, IL

Rexroat Prairie to hold photography contest at Virginia cabins

By Samantha McDaniel-Ogletree
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Friends of Rextoat Prairie is seeking entries for a photography competition that will run July 23-Aug, 6 at the cabins and praire in...

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Virginia, IL
State
Virginia State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
newschannel20.com

Central Illinois fireworks, Independence Day celebrations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Athens. Macoupin County Fairgrounds at 9:30 p.m. on July 2. Champaign County Freedom Celebration at 7 p.m. on July 4 at Kirby Avenue, between First and Oak Streets. Chatham. South Park at dusk on July 2. Dawson. July 3 from 5-11 p.m. 420 Ledlie St...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Prairie
My Journal Courier

Armadillo march is already north of Jacksonville

"Armadillo" is more familiar to Midwesterners as the punchline to jokes about creatures that roam the expanses of Texas. No more. The animals are working their way north and, while not as common as squirrels or raccoons in west-central Illinois, it no longer is a surprise when one is sighted. Face it. Morgan County and its environs are part of armadillo country.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Where to watch fireworks, parades for Fourth of July

JULY 1: Music by Gracia Harrison and Off the Wall. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. JULY 1: Games, activities. Fireworks at dusk. JULY 2-3: Parade 7 p.m. Saturday. Music 3:30 and 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Fireworks, 9:30 p.m. Sunday. 1700 Recreation Drive. Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza. JULY 4: Knight's Action Park....
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Donated Building Provides Training Opportunities For Firefighters

Springfield firefighters will get some extra training in the weeks ahead. A building located in the 700 block of East Vine Street is slated for demolition to make way for Springfield Clinic’s new lab facility. The building was donated to the Springfield Fire Department for use until it is torn down, and the Fire Department is making full use of it until then.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Central Illinois 4th of July events to look out for

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Here is where you can go to celebrate the 4th of July Monday. The Peoria Jaycees Firecracker 5000: The Firecracker 5000 is a 3.1-mile run/walk through downtown Peoria. It starts at 311 SW Water Street at 7:30 a.m. Those interested in registering can do so here.
PEORIA, IL
nprillinois.org

Sangamon County returns to High Community Level for COVID-19

After being listed last week at the medium level due to a drop in positive cases, Sangamon County returned to the higher designation. The county reported a one percent rise in positive cases in the past seven days and three deaths. The counties listed at High Community Level are Cook,...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

New thrift store opens to help addiction program

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Adult and Teen Challenge Greater Midwest now have a new thrift store in East Peoria. The new shop opened in what was Martin’s Furniture Store for over 70 years. Adult Teen Challenge is a faith-based, 12-month residential addiction program for men ages 18...
EAST PEORIA, IL
My Journal Courier

My Journal Courier

Jacksonville, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
319K+
Views
ABOUT

My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

 https://www.myjournalcourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy