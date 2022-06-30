Rexroat Prairie to hold photography contest at Virginia cabins

"Armadillo" is more familiar to Midwesterners as the punchline to jokes about creatures that roam the expanses of Texas. No more. The animals are working their way north and, while not as common as squirrels or raccoons in west-central Illinois, it no longer is a surprise when one is sighted. Face it. Morgan County and its environs are part of armadillo country.

JACKSONVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO