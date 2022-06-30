ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

An Open Letter to the Moron Bicyclist in Front of Maine’s Cross Insurance Arena

By Jadd
97.5 WOKQ
97.5 WOKQ
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I’m not sure if you had a death wish, you were trying to own my bank account through physical harm that you would have caused, or if you just simply didn’t care about anyone or anything but yourself, but with all due respect – you’re an absolute idiot for what you...

wokq.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seacoast Current

Video: Massachusetts State Police Shut Down I-495 to Rescue a Frightened, Injured Bear

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. This video below will likely tug at your heartstrings and even bring tears, but please know that the bear, who was clearly suffering from major injuries, was rescued by the Massachusetts State Police along with the Massachusetts Environmental Police.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Sports
Seacoast Current

There’s a 10-Foot, 460-Pound Great White Shark Swimming Off the Coast of Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. There's an inevitable truth that Maine is facing with a warming Atlantic Ocean, and it has nothing to do with lobsters. Instead, that reality is great white sharks swimming in waters closer to the coast as they search for food. According to the Bangor Daily News, it's still considered a rarity to spot a great white off the coast of Maine, with the large sharks spending most of their time in deep water and away from the coast. Maine has averaged between 1 and 3 sightings per year over the last 5 years. But there's already been two sightings this year, including one off the coast of Ellsworth this past weekend.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy