Montevallo, AL

WATCH: Abigail Adams joins the CBS 42 News at Noon

By Nicole Cook
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

MONTEVALLO, Ala. ( WIAT ) — With Independence Day just four days away, former First Lady of the United States, Abigail Adams, took a break from preparing for the holiday to join the CBS 42 News at Noon.

Each day this week, a special guest character from The American Village in Montevallo will join the show to take viewers back in time, giving a history lesson, all while counting down to July 4.

The American Village “serves the Nation as an educational institution whose mission is to strengthen and renew the foundations of American liberty and self-government by engaging and inspiring citizens and leaders, with a special emphasis on programs for young people.”

CBS 42 is a proud sponsor of the Independence Day celebration hosted at American Village every year. You can click here to find out more information.

You can watch the full interview in the media player above.

