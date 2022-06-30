ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

America’s Got Talent and American Idol finalists team up for special, one-night concert

By Stephanie Overton
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Saturday, August 6, “America’s Got Talent” and “American Idol” finalists will be taking the stage at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino.

“America’s Got Talent” finalist Daniel Emmet and “American Idol” finalist Pia Toscano will headline together for the first time in an exclusive one-night-only premiere of their concert “Simply The Best: A Night of Duets.” The concert is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

The duo will perform an evening of duets that includes reimagined, beloved classics alongside newer favorites with a few fan-favorite solos mixed into the setlist.

Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 1. Tickets can be purchased online or at the Westgate Box Office. Tickets start at $49.95. A limited number of meet-and-greet add-ons will be available for $75. The meet-and-greet includes a post-show champagne reception, a photo opportunity with Daniel & Pia, an official VIP meet-and-greet laminate, and a signed copy of a limited-edition CD.

