Bonneville County, ID

Police locate juvenile

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 5 days ago
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 5:25 p.m. The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reports Rashell Lindsey was located Thursday afternoon and was found to be safe.

ORIGINAL: The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Rashell Lindsey.

Lindsey left the home she was staying at in Ammon on June 16 around 3 a.m. and has not been seen since.

Lindsey is not originally from this area and is believed to have friends in East Idaho and several family and friends from other states.

Linsey is described as approximately 5’ tall and 105 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes, and it is unknown what kind of clothing she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lindsey is asked to call Bonneville County Dispatch at 208-529-1200.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through East Idaho Crime Stoppers at www.IFcrime.org or the P3tips app on your mobile device.

