Watch: CLASSIC REWIND // 2020 HONDA INDY 200 AT MID-OHIO RACE 2

While a Chevrolet nailed the pole position, the top 10 starting positions at 2022 Road America race are packed with the Nascar Ford teams. Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 Nascar Next Gen Mustang, was barely bumped from the pole position by Chase Elliott’s No. 9 Camaro, which posted a time of 134.4274 seconds at a top speed of 108.407 mph. Briscoe, meanwhile, wheeled the No. 14 Mustang around the 14-turn, 4.048-mile road course in a 134.465-second lap at 108.376 mph. The third and fourth starting positions will be the No. 5 Camaro of Kyle Larson and the No. 8 Camaro of Tyler Reddick respectively, while Austin Cindric’s No. 2 Mustang will start fifth.
Comments / 0