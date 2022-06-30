Watch: CLASSIC REWIND // 2020 HONDA INDY 200 AT MID-OHIO RACE 2

Colton Herta led the way among a pace-setting group that was closely matched even by IndyCar standards in second practice for Sunday’s Honda 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The order was settled a little earlier than expected when Team Penske’s Will Power — who ended up closest to the Andretti Autosport driver’s fast time of 1m07.275s, just 0.0339s back — was forced to stop on course with a mechanical issue. That triggered a red flag which ended the 45-minute session a minute and a half early and thwarted the possibility of a few late flyers, but the prospects for a wide-open qualifying shootout this afternoon was clear, as the top six drivers were separated by just 0.17s.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO