Ohio State

Watch: CLASSIC REWIND // 2020 HONDA INDY 200 AT MID-OHIO RACE 2

Cover picture for the articleThe second race of 2020 at Mid-Ohio was the first Andretti Autosport win of the year....

Road & Track

Where to Watch F1, NASCAR, IndyCar, and IMSA This Weekend (July 3rd, 2022)

F1 is back at Silverstone, the track nearest to a significant majority of the F1 grid. That marks a great chance to introduce significant upgrades, one most teams have chosen to take after so many missed the mark with the new design earlier this year. That shook up the group behind the leaders, but a wet qualifying session still ended with a familiar Ferrari-Red Bull front row. What's not so familiar is the guy on pole.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Rowe dominates USF2000 race one at Mid-Ohio

Myles Rowe scored a dominant win today for Pabst Racing in the first of three races that will comprise the Cooper Tires Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio. A third victory of the season for the 22-year-old moved him back atop the point standings in the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship after an early incident restricted previous leader Michael d’Orlando (Cape Motorsports) to a 14th-place finish.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

NASCAR Saturday schedule at Road America

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. — Cup Series. 11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. — Cup practice (NBC Sports App, USA joins at 12 p.m.) 12:25 – 1:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM Radio) 2:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (45 laps,...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Herta leads second Mid-Ohio IndyCar practice

Colton Herta led the way among a pace-setting group that was closely matched even by IndyCar standards in second practice for Sunday’s Honda 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The order was settled a little earlier than expected when Team Penske’s Will Power — who ended up closest to the Andretti Autosport driver’s fast time of 1m07.275s, just 0.0339s back — was forced to stop on course with a mechanical issue. That triggered a red flag which ended the 45-minute session a minute and a half early and thwarted the possibility of a few late flyers, but the prospects for a wide-open qualifying shootout this afternoon was clear, as the top six drivers were separated by just 0.17s.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Road America Cup starting lineup

Chase Elliott will lead the field to the green flag in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America (3 p.m. ET, USA Network). Elliott, last week’s winner at Nashville Superspeedway, will seek his second consecutive win at Road America on Sunday. He will be joined on the front row by Chase Briscoe.
MOTORSPORTS
Yardbarker

Watch: POST-QUALIFYING INTERVIEWS // HONDA INDY 200 AT MID OHIO

Hear from several drivers following as action-packed qualifying for the Honda Indy 200 at Mid Ohio. Download the INDYCAR App Powered by NTT DATA: https://www.indycar.com/mobile-app Follow the NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Twitter // https://twitter.com/IndyCar Facebook // https://www.facebook.com/indycar Instagram // https://www.instagram.com/indycar.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Indycar Practice Results: July 1, 2022 (Mid-Ohio)

This weekend, it’s the Honda Indy 200 in Lexington, Ohio. Today, cars touch the track for the first time via a round of Indycar Series practice at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. View Indycar practice results from Mid-Ohio below. Mid-Ohio: Menu. TV Schedule | Prac 1 | Prac 2...
LEXINGTON, OH
racer.com

Choose your best seat in the house as IndyCar hits Mid-Ohio

Back from its mini summer break, the NTT IndyCar Series takes in another classic Midwest road course this weekend, with the challenging Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course set to deliver close action and potential curveballs as the championship hits its halfway point. Sunday’s 80-lap, 180.64-mile Honda Indy 200 has 14 drivers...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Road America Cup qualifying results: Chase Elliott wins pole

Chase Elliott has won the pole position for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America (3 p.m. ET, USA Network), claiming his second pole of the season. Elliott turned the fastest lap (2 minutes, 14.427 seconds) among the 10 drivers that advanced to the final round of qualifying from the preceding two group sessions.
MOTORSPORTS
fordauthority.com

Nascar Ford Teams Dominate Top 10 Qualifying At Road America 2022

While a Chevrolet nailed the pole position, the top 10 starting positions at 2022 Road America race are packed with the Nascar Ford teams. Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 Nascar Next Gen Mustang, was barely bumped from the pole position by Chase Elliott’s No. 9 Camaro, which posted a time of 134.4274 seconds at a top speed of 108.407 mph. Briscoe, meanwhile, wheeled the No. 14 Mustang around the 14-turn, 4.048-mile road course in a 134.465-second lap at 108.376 mph. The third and fourth starting positions will be the No. 5 Camaro of Kyle Larson and the No. 8 Camaro of Tyler Reddick respectively, while Austin Cindric’s No. 2 Mustang will start fifth.
MOTORSPORTS

