A well-deserved first Formula 1 win for Sainz, even if he wasn't exactly the fastest driver over the weekend. He came out of nowhere to take a wet maiden pole and then was arguably slower than all of his four closest rivals in the race - but he battled Max Verstappen well at the start, obeyed Ferrari instructions when needed and was then perfectly placed to attack Charles Leclerc after the Safety Car. Knowing this was his big chance, he was decisive - overtaking his team-mate down the Wellington Straight before showing his best pace of the day to move away from the field.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO