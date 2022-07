The world lost a beloved soul on June 29, 2022, Judy Ann (Romero) Harrington, 71, may have lost her battle with cancer, but she never lost her fighting spirit. Judy was born on Sept. 10, 1950, in Orange, Texas to Murphy and Ruby (Menard) Romero of Johnson Bayou, La. As much as she loved to travel, she was a “Bayou Girl” at Heart, always feeling blessed, treasuring her family and home she spent a lifetime building.

ORANGE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO