Detroit, MI

Video: Zany scene in Greektown as motorcyclist on sidewalk tries to flee Detroit cops

By Allan Lengel
deadlinedetroit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA motorized minibike driver turned a traffic ticket into self-injury and an...

deadlinedetroit.com

ClickOnDetroit.com

Landscaper hit by car, pinned against house by angry driver while working in Southfield, witnesses say

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A landscaper was hospitalized Tuesday morning after reportedly being hit by a vehicle and pinned to a house while on the job in Southfield. A man working for Jasman Landscaping was weed wacking a yard at a Southfield home with two other landscapers when he was hit by a woman driving a sedan, according to the man’s co-workers at the scene. The landscapers say the woman was driving down the street and yelling at the workers for allegedly refusing to give her a quote.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Mother and daughter hurt in deadly hit-and-run crash in Detroit

DETROIT – A mother and her four-year-old daughter are in the ICU tonight after a deadly hit-and-run crash on Detroit’s east side. Police say a stolen truck hit them at Beaconsfield and Courville streets last week, with everyone in that car then taking off. Witnesses told police there...
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Two people hospitalized after shooting on Sloan Street in Flint

A Detroit man was in critical condition and a Flint woman was recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a weekend shooting in Flint. Double shooting in Flint leaves man and woman in hospital. Michigan State Police say a 34-year-old man from Detroit and a 23-year-old woman from Flint were shot outside...
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

DoorDash driver fatally shot in Detroit was working first day on the job

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man out on his first day working as a DoorDash delivery driver was fatally shot by someone in a vehicle passing by. Detroit police say Dajour Russ had exited his vehicle to drop off food when a suspect in an unknown vehicle fired shots at him, hitting him in the foot. The vehicle then circled back around and fired more shots, this time fatally wounding the man.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police Seek Detroit Man Accused Of Fatally Shooting Cousin

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking a suspect who allegedly fatally shot his cousin during an argument on Thursday. Jesus Shannon (left) and white Crown Victoria (right) wanted in connection to fatal shooting. | Credit: Detroit Police Department The incident happened at about 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, in the 15800 block of Fairfield. Police say the 29-year-old suspect, Jesus Shannon, fatally shot his 23-year-old male cousin during an argument. The suspect fled the scene in a white Crown Victoria. If anyone recognizes this suspect, vehicle, or has any information pertaining to this crime, they are urged to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man fatally shot cousin during argument

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are asking the public for help finding a homicide suspect in Detroit. Detroit police are searching for Jesus Shannon, a 29-year-old who allegedly shot and killed his cousin following a fight. The fatal shooting happened around 2 p.m. on June 30 in the 15800 block...
DETROIT, MI
WWJ News Radio

Police seek tips after 19-year-old murdered in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) -- A 19-year-old was shot and killed over the holiday weekend in Downtown Detroit, and authorities are now looking for one of the gunmen. The Detroit Police Department is seeking information on the murder that occurred on Sunday around 3:30 a.m., in the area of Bates and Cadillac Square.

