Video: Zany scene in Greektown as motorcyclist on sidewalk tries to flee Detroit cops

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking a suspect who allegedly fatally shot his cousin during an argument on Thursday. Jesus Shannon (left) and white Crown Victoria (right) wanted in connection to fatal shooting. | Credit: Detroit Police Department The incident happened at about 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, in the 15800 block of Fairfield. Police say the 29-year-old suspect, Jesus Shannon, fatally shot his 23-year-old male cousin during an argument. The suspect fled the scene in a white Crown Victoria. If anyone recognizes this suspect, vehicle, or has any information pertaining to this crime, they are urged to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO