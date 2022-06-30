Benton County approves funding for 12 nonprofits

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County Quorum Court plans to approve a total of $5.87 million for nonprofit organizations after the June 30 meeting.

On May 17, 12 nonprofits requested $4.295 million of the American Rescue Plan funds. In total, 22 local nonprofits will receive funding.

In total, Benton County Quorum Court has spent $45.5 million of the $54 million from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan.

ARP funds were also set aside to pay employees premium pay, COVID-19 mitigation efforts, healthcare and potential Criminal Justice Facility improvements.

Approved non-profit applicants will sign agreements with Benton County, submit reporting documentation,

and submit expenditure details for any funds awarded. All awarded money must be encumbered by December 31, 2024 and spent by December 31, 2026. Any funds not used by the organizations will need

to be returned to Benton County.

