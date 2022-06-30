ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justice Dept. to investigate NYPD's sex crimes unit for alleged discriminatory policing

By Tom Winter
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal prosecutors have launched a civil rights investigation into the New York City police agency that inspired “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” for alleged mistreatment of sexual assault survivors. The New York City Police Department’s Special Victims Division, which commonly handles crimes involving rape, sexual abuse...

CBS New York

8 adults, 1 teenager injured in drive-by shooting in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- Newark public safety officials say nearly a dozen people were injured in a shooting Thursday.As CBS2's Astrid Martinez reports, a total of nine people, including a teenager, were shot outside a corner store around 6:20 p.m.Newark acting public safety director Raul Malave says it appears to have been a drive-by shooting."Five of the shooting victims were able to get themselves to an area hospital on their own. Out of those five, one of them was a juvenile, 17 years old," he said.EMS transported the other four victims to a nearby hospital.Everyone is listed in stable condition."We do have a vehicle that is of interest at this point. It's a white Honda Pilot stolen out of Jersey City, and we're following that lead," Malave said.Officials have not yet said what led up to the shooting.Police say they're working to get surveillance video from the store and nearby homes.They're also investigating if it was one gunman or multiple people shooting at each other.
NEWARK, NJ
NBC News

