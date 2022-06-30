Richland suspect tracked and arrested for at least a dozen charges and warrants

RICHLAND, Wash. — After spotting a known suspect riding an electric bicycle near his home, Richland police officers tracked the wanted man to his apartment, surrounded it and eventually brought him into custody.

Michael Bostic (Image via Richland Police Department, Facebook – 2019)

According to an arrest notice posted by the Richland Police Department, officers were conducting a surveillance operation on a wanted male suspect named Michael Bostic. He was seen riding the e-bike, which they suspected was stolen, near the 1600-block of Jadwin Ave in Richland on June 29, 2022.

Officers say they contacted Bostic and told him he was under arrest, allegedly leading him to flee through an apartment complex and crash the bike into a dumpster. From there, he allegedly ran into his apartment and locked himself inside as officers and the RPD’s Street Crimes Unit (SCU) surrounded it.

They decided that given the circumstances, backup from the on-duty Tri-City Regional SWAT team members and a K9 from the Kennewick Police Department were required. RPD officers say they spoke with Bostic over the phone, eventually leading him to surrender without further conflict.

After he was in custody, RPD detectives served a search warrant on his apartment and allegedly recovered incriminating evidence that linked him to several cases they are actively investigating.

Bostic was cleared by medics at an area hospital and booked into the Benton County Jail for a plethora of separate charges. They are as follows:

Felony Warrant — DOC Escape Community Custody Driving with a suspended license Assault (Domestic Violence) Obstructing a public officer Felony Warrant — Assault with a weapon to the third degree (two counts) Misdemeanor charges for not having an ignition interlock device Felony threats to kill (Probable cause, two counts) Illegal possession of a firearm (Probable cause, two counts) Further unspecified felonies out of Kennewick

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are announced.