ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Richland suspect tracked and arrested for at least a dozen charges and warrants

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago

RICHLAND, Wash. — After spotting a known suspect riding an electric bicycle near his home, Richland police officers tracked the wanted man to his apartment, surrounded it and eventually brought him into custody.

Michael Bostic (Image via Richland Police Department, Facebook – 2019)

According to an arrest notice posted by the Richland Police Department, officers were conducting a surveillance operation on a wanted male suspect named Michael Bostic. He was seen riding the e-bike, which they suspected was stolen, near the 1600-block of Jadwin Ave in Richland on June 29, 2022.

Officers say they contacted Bostic and told him he was under arrest, allegedly leading him to flee through an apartment complex and crash the bike into a dumpster. From there, he allegedly ran into his apartment and locked himself inside as officers and the RPD’s Street Crimes Unit (SCU) surrounded it.

They decided that given the circumstances, backup from the on-duty Tri-City Regional SWAT team members and a K9 from the Kennewick Police Department were required. RPD officers say they spoke with Bostic over the phone, eventually leading him to surrender without further conflict.

After he was in custody, RPD detectives served a search warrant on his apartment and allegedly recovered incriminating evidence that linked him to several cases they are actively investigating.

Bostic was cleared by medics at an area hospital and booked into the Benton County Jail for a plethora of separate charges. They are as follows:

  1. Felony Warrant — DOC Escape Community Custody
  2. Driving with a suspended license
  3. Assault (Domestic Violence)
  4. Obstructing a public officer
  5. Felony Warrant — Assault with a weapon to the third degree (two counts)
  6. Misdemeanor charges for not having an ignition interlock device
  7. Felony threats to kill (Probable cause, two counts)
  8. Illegal possession of a firearm (Probable cause, two counts)
  9. Further unspecified felonies out of Kennewick

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are announced.

Comments / 2

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Man dies while in custody of Franklin County Corrections Center

FRANKLIN CO. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation after a man was found dead in a jail cell Friday. The sheriff’s office said the 32-year-old man was found unresponsive during a routine check. Authorities said deputies, along with paramedics from the Pasco Fire Department, tried to revive the man but he was declared dead at the scene.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Richland, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Richland, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Franklin County detectives seize drug production evidence, items stolen from across Eastern Washington

MESA, Wash. — While executing a search warrant at a residence in rural Franklin County, detectives seized various tools, vehicles and items that were reported stolen across Eastern Washington along with evidence of drug manufacturing. According to an alert from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, detectives and patrol deputies...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Franklin County inmate found unresponsive in cell, declared dead

PASCO, Wash. — A 32-year-old inmate at the Franklin County Corrections Center was pronounced dead shortly after midnight on July 1, according to Commander Monty Huber. The man was found unresponsive during routine checks. Deputies attempted CPR immediately while they waited for Pasco Fire Department paramedics. Lifesaving measures were...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Police#Scu
yaktrinews.com

Grandfather, two young grandchildren recovering after Pasco rollover crash

PASCO, Wash. — A grandfather and his two young grandchildren are recovering after Pasco police said they were involved in a rollover accident on Thursday afternoon. According to a Facebook post by the department, the family was driving east in a pickup truck on Three Rivers and Rd. 76 when they were struck by another vehicle.
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Richland residence unstable after reports of a fire and explosion

RICHLAND, Wash. — Firefighters, medics and police are at the scene of a residential structure fire in Richland where several people reported hearing a loud explosion followed by heavy plumes of dark smoke. According to officials from the Richland Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a residence on the 74000-block of E Grand Bluff Loop after the explosion was called...
RICHLAND, WA
yaktrinews.com

Kennewick business owner catches three burglars in the act

KENNEWICK, Wash. — An hour after the initial break-in, three burglars who returned to the scene of their crime were allegedly scared away by a Tri-Cities business owner who found items stolen and windows smashed at their store. Now, Kennewick detectives are trying to track down the suspects who are responsible.
KENNEWICK, WA
kpq.com

Update: Othello Shooting Victim Passes Away

Adam's County Sheriff's Office have sadly announced the passing of the Othello victim from the June 26 shooting incident. On Sunday, two teen brothers were involved in the shooting of 50-year-old Felipe Garza near the Edson tracks of Othello. Both 16-year-old Arturo Pineda- Feliciano and 14-year-old Gustavo Pineda-Feliciano suspects are...
OTHELLO, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick apartment fire started by improper cigarette disposal

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire at the Mandarin Apartment on 9th Avenue in Kennewick just after 8:30 a.m. on July 1. The Kennewick Fire Department, Richland Fire and Emergency Services and Benton County Fire District 1 were dispatched. KFD first arrived about three minutes...
KENNEWICK, WA
Nationwide Report

22-year-old Kody G Bruton and 56-year-old David O’ Brien injured after a crash in Benton County (Benton County, WA)

Authorities identified 22-year-old Kody G Bruton, of Kennewick, and 56-year-old David O’ Brien, of Lewiston, Idaho, as the victims who suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck on Thursday in south Benton County. As per the initial information, the four-vehicle pile-up took place at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Highway 14,...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Rules and regulations for fireworks

RICHLAND, Wash. - The 4th of July weekend is here and West Richland Police Department wants to remind people to use fireworks legally, properly and wisely. Every city is different, and they're not legal in some cities. Fireworks are not legal in Kennewick or Prosser. Here are some of the...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy