At approximately 347 acres, tiny Sand City doesn’t have much room to spare. That there is nearly an acre of land for each of its 372 residents is deceiving. The tiny town is hemmed in by protected coastal zone habitat and Monterey Bay to the west of Highway 1, shopping centers – the city’s main revenue source – to the north and its neighbor Seaside surrounding the rest. “The deal here in Sand City is we’re running out of room to build,” says Mayor Mary Ann Carbone.

SAND CITY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO