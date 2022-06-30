Breaking News: Needles, CA: The Dispensary on 66 and The Kush Lounge and Café will be opening to the public on Friday.

﻿LAKE HAVASU CITY – Lake Havasu City revels in the summer heat, even when temperatures hit triple digits and visitors share thermometer selfies with friends and family back home (#havasuheat). When it’s hot enough to bake cookies on the dashboard of cars (see this video clip from Caters News Agency: https://tinyurl.com/HavasuCookies), visitors and locals alike head to the waters of the Colorado River. Lake Havasu is a balancing reservoir with water levels that do not vary more than five feet. In the summer months, it is consistently 98 percent or more full to capacity. “It’s all about the water during the hot summer months,” says Terence Concannon, president/CEO of Go Lake Havasu. “With Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Long Beach, Phoenix, and San Diego within a three to five hour drive, Lake Havasu is a one- to two-tank destination attracting boaters pulling their cats, center consoles, fishing boats, pontoons, PWCs, RIBs, you name it. Whatever floats your boat.”

